Hayden Panettiere was found dead after a suspected overdose, reports have claimed, as an investigation takes place following her death.

The Heroes and Nashville actress died on Sunday at the age of 36. Her father, Skip Panettiere, announced the news on Monday morning, paying an emotional tribute to his daughter.

He described Hayden as “an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen”.

Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36 (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Hayden Panettiere cause of death

Greenville Police Department said its preliminary enquiries had found nothing to suggest foul play. The force is continuing to investigate with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed. However, according to TMZ, dispatch audio obtained by the outlet appears to pick up officials discussing an “overdose”.

According to TMZ, the Greenville County coroner will perform an autopsy Monday to determine a cause and manner of death.

ED! has contacted representatives for comment.

Hayden’s publicist, Kasey Kitchen, previously confirmed that police enquiries were continuing. Speaking to NBC, she said: “There’s an investigation ongoing. We should know more tomorrow.”

Emergency services attended Judson Mill Lofts in Greenville at around 1.50pm on Sunday after receiving a call about an unresponsive woman. Hayden was found inside the apartment block and was pronounced dead despite attempts to save her.

Police described the caller as an acquaintance of the actress and said no more details were available for release at this stage.

Police have launched an investigation following Hayden Panettiere’s death (Credit: Janet Mayer/Shutterstock)

Tributes paid to Hayden

Tributes have poured in for Hayden, including from many famous friends.

Hayden’s Scream VI co-star Melissa Barrera wrote: “Rest in peace, sweet Hayden.”

Jay Shetty, who had recently interviewed Hayden about her 2026 memoir on his podcast, said on social media: “I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Osbourne wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of someone who meant so much to me. We understood each other in a way few truly can — recognizing how difficult it is to grow up in the spotlight, and how isolating it can feel even when surrounded by so many people.

“My heart grieves for someone so special to this world and such a good friend to me. I will never forget you, Hayden, and I will always believe you deserved better. Rest in peace, sweet princess. You will never be forgotten.”

Read more: Heartbreaking reason Hayden Panettiere gave up her daughter for custody before tragic death

Selma Blair wrote underneath Hayden’s most recent Instagram post from a couple of weeks ago: “I love you. Don’t be gone. Don’t be gone. Please. Please.”

She later added: “I’m dying. Please be here.”

Hayden is survived by her daughter Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé and retired Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

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