Bonnie Tyler’s nephew’s heartbreaking note placed on her coffin as her husband seen at her funeral procession

Bonnie Tyler’s husband Robert Sullivan led mourners into Swansea Minster on Monday as the Welsh singer’s family gathered for her funeral.

The Total Eclipse Of The Heart star died in a hospital in Faro, Portugal, on July 8 at the age of 75.

Bonnie lived in Albufeira with Robert, but her body was returned to the UK ahead of the service in Swansea. Her husband walked immediately behind the coffin as the funeral party entered the church.

The coffin was covered with white roses and lilies, while the hearse carried a large floral arrangement spelling out the singer’s name. Another black-and-white tribute from her nephews and other relatives featured the title of her 1983 hit Total Eclipse Of The Heart.

Bonnie’s funeral took place today (Credit: Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Bonnie Tyler’s songs played at Swansea Minster funeral

The service was conducted by the Rev Canon Justin Davies. Mourners entered to two of Bonnie’s own songs: If I Sing You A Love Song, released in 1978, and her 1977 hit It’s A Heartache.

Her long-time manager Matthew Davis and Roger Bell, the talent scout who discovered her performing in a Swansea club, also delivered tributes.

The order of service included a striking black-and-white picture of the singer, while its back featured an image of Bonnie and Robert together.

It described her as “a warm, generous artist whose music touched generations and continues to fill dance floors and karaoke booths around the world”.

Bonnie’s husband, Robert led the mourning (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Family members also left deeply personal messages with their flowers. One note from her nephews James and Josh said they would love her “forever”. Another, from her nephews Christopher and John, explained that she had been “a mum to me in so many ways”.

“Dear Aunty Gaynor/Mum, Thank you for all the years living with you. Laughter, fun and love always. You was a mum to me in so many ways. I will love you forever. Christopher and John xxx,” it read.

Bonnie and Robert did not have children. The singer had previously suffered a miscarriage when she was 39.

Fans lined the streets (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Fans paid tribute before Bonnie Tyler’s funeral

The Minster service followed a memorial procession through Mumbles on Saturday (August 15). Fans gathered near Bonnie’s home, Fernhill, where they sang and placed flowers along the wall as they paid their respects.

A statement issued by William Pressdee Funeralcare on behalf of the family had invited members of the public to line Newton Road before the procession. Following Monday’s celebration of her life, the funeral cortege was due to travel through Skewen ahead of a private family committal and farewell.

Bonnie’s relatives asked well-wishers to donate to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales and Cerebral Palsy Cymru rather than send flowers.

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