Elaine Paige has spoken candidly about becoming addicted to sleeping pills during her years in musical theatre.

The 78-year-old Evita and Cats star said she stopped taking the tablets during the pandemic and is determined not to use them again.

Her disclosure follows major recognition for her work, after Elaine was made a dame for services to music and charity in June 2025 before receiving a Special Award at the Olivier Awards in 2026.

Elaine opened up about her struggles (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Elaine Paige says theatre performances left her ‘wired’

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, Elaine explained that her sleep can still be interrupted. She also opened up about why performing made it so difficult to wind down at night.

She said: “I go to sleep but seem to wake up after four hours. For many years in the theatre I lived on sleeping pills, otherwise you’re wired until 2am after a show.”

The musical theatre star said she had referred to the situation as her “Judy Garland syndrome” and acknowledged that she had become addicted to the tablets.

Elaine added: “I called it my Judy Garland syndrome. They’re dreadful things to become addicted to, which I was. But since the pandemic I’ve managed to get off them and will not take one again.”

How Elaine Paige stopped taking sleeping pills

Elaine said she now tries to accept that one poor night’s sleep will not prevent her from getting through the following day.

She told the magazine: “I say to myself that even if I don’t sleep well, I’ll be fine the next day. I’m not ready to take afternoon naps yet.”

Her admission comes after a stage career featuring some of the West End’s best-known leading roles. In 1978, aged 29, Elaine was cast as the original West End Eva Perón in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita.

The part turned her into a major musical theatre name after years in supporting roles. She went on to play Grizabella in Cats, Florence Vassy in Chess and Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.

Elaine Paige’s life after the West End

Elaine previously told Radio Times that her 4ft 11in height had left her feeling overlooked and contributed to her shyness. She said landing Evita had “saved” her, with the production proving to be the breakthrough she had been waiting for.

The opening night brought a nine-minute standing ovation. Meanwhile, Elaine won the Laurence Olivier Award for Performance of the Year for playing Eva Perón.

Elaine told The Sunday Times magazine that she has not performed since the first Covid lockdown and misses both the sense of community and the creative side of appearing on stage.

She has instead continued presenting Elaine Paige on Sunday on BBC Radio 2, a role she has held for 21 years.

The programme keeps her closely connected to musical theatre through records and interviews with figures from the industry. Her latest album, Miscellaneous Paige, was released in July.

Read more: Elaine Paige on her secret ‘harrowing’ cancer battle following misdiagnosis: ‘I’ll never forgive him for it’

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