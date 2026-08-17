Susie Amy has married her partner of eight years, Raphael Bar, in a countryside ceremony attended by their loved ones. Their daughters, Noa and Rosie, joined the celebrations as bridesmaids.

The actress found fame as Chardonnay Lane-Pascoe in Footballers’ Wives before later appearing in Hollyoaks. Away from the screen, Susie and Raphael have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

The couple had not publicly announced an engagement. Susie revealed that they were married by sharing photographs on Instagram one month after their July 17 wedding. You can see the photos here.

Footballers’ Wives star Susie Amy has tied the knot (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Who did Susie Amy play in Footballers’ Wives and Hollyoaks?

Susie became widely known after taking on the role of Chardonnay Lane-Pascoe in the ITV drama Footballers’ Wives in 2001.

She later joined Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks as Scarlett Morgan. The character was the estranged former wife of Luke Morgan, played by Gary Lucy, and the mother of Ollie Morgan.

Susie’s original stint in Hollyoaks was in 2018. She then returned to the role for a guest appearance in July 2022.

Her television work has kept her in the public eye, but the actress has shared relatively little about her life with Raphael during their eight years together.

Susie Amy has two children with her husband Raphael (Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Susie Amy and Raphael Bar’s family life

Susie and Raphael have been a couple since 2018 and share two daughters, Noa and Rosie.

Both girls had a special role in their parents’ wedding as bridesmaids. Their appearance in the photographs gave fans a rare glimpse of the family together on the big day.

The marriage announcement marks a new chapter for Susie and Raphael, who had previously chosen not to share news of an engagement publicly.

Susie Amy gets married in countryside wedding

Susie announced the marriage through a collection of pictures from the ceremony. Her Instagram caption read simply: “17/07.”

The photographs showed Susie in a fitted, floor-length wedding gown featuring a plunging neckline, while Raphael wore a grey suit. The couple were pictured smiling at each other during the countryside celebration.

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Fans responded with congratulatory messages beneath the post. One person said: “Wow you look amazing! Congratulations to you all.”

Another wrote: “Stop it you two!! Stunning!!!”

A third added: “Beautiful couple! Huge Congratulations!!”

You can leave your congratulations for Amy and Raphael on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.