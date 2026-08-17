Eamonn Holmes’ GB News ‘replacement’ forced off air due to health condition as his husband shares statement

Eamonn Holmes’ GB News ‘replacement’, Stephen Dixon, has been signed off work for the first time. His husband, Daniel, said the GB News presenter had “finally crashed”.

The 50-year-old broadcaster has been among the presenters covering weekday breakfast during Eamonn’s absence. His sick leave brings another temporary change to the GB News breakfast line-up, which also includes Ellie Costello.

However, Daniel has reassured viewers that Stephen is expected to return next week. He also said GB News had been “incredibly supportive” while the presenter takes time to recover.

Stephen, who hosts GB News, is ill (Credit: Adam Duke/Shutterstock)

Eamonn Holmes’ GB News ‘replacement’ forced off air

Stephen usually presents on GB News alongside Ellie Costello or Anne Diamond from Friday to Sunday. He has more recently joined the group of broadcasters stepping into the weekday breakfast schedule while Eamonn Holmes recovers following a stroke.

Eamonn has not appeared on the channel since March 11. His appearance that day sparked concern when some viewers thought he had fallen asleep during an interview with Darren Jones. The veteran presenter denied nodding off and said he had been looking down at his microphone pack.

He subsequently took time away from the programme and was hospitalised shortly before a planned return. Eamonn has made clear that he intends to get back to work, telling fans: “I can’t wait to be out of this gown and back in a suit and tie.”

Stephen’s absence is expected to be shorter, according to the update shared by his husband.

Eamonn is currently absent from the show (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Stephen Dixon receives first sick note

In a statement reported by The Sun, Daniel said: “As many know, Stephen has lived with T1 Diabetes since the age of 17.”

He explained that Stephen had worked in broadcasting for 35 years, including more than 25 years spent working early shifts running from 3am until 10am.

Daniel added: “He’s been a workaholic for 35 years, spending 25+ of them on the 3am-10am shift, but he has finally crashed.

“For the first time ever at 50, he’s on his first sick note.”

He then offered an encouraging update about the presenter’s recovery, saying: “GB News have been incredibly supportive. He just needs a bit of time to get through this and will be back next week.”

Stephen’s previous comments about Type 1 diabetes

Stephen has previously spoken candidly about the demands of managing his condition. In comments from 2023 cited by The Sun, he said that constantly checking, monitoring and calculating his glucose levels could be draining.

Although specialists had praised how well he managed his diabetes, Stephen explained that food, celebrations and exercise could all bring concerns about feeling unwell or experiencing a sharp fall in his glucose levels.

He said at the time: “Sometimes it does just get you down.”

Stephen also discussed mentoring younger people with Type 1 diabetes and trying to reassure them about what their futures might hold. For now, Daniel’s statement indicates that the broadcaster is taking the time he needs before his expected return to GB News next week.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes shares first public photo since having a stroke as he issues statement from hospital bed

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.