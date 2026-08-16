Kelly Osbourne shows off figure in swimsuit following split from Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne has enjoyed some downtime beside an outdoor pool, posing for a series of photographs in a bold leopard-print swimsuit.

The television star modelled the retro one-piece during a sunny break in the UK. In one image, she relaxed on a sunlounger with a cup of coffee, while another showed her standing confidently beside the water.

The photographs come after Kelly spoke candidly about coping with the death of her father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, at the age of 76.

Kelly shared a stunning new snap (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Kelly Osbourne shares grief over dad Ozzy

In a recent social-media message, Kelly wrote: “Life without you has been the hardest thing I have ever had to endure.”

She went on to explain that grief had changed how she saw herself as well as leaving her missing her dad. Kelly described bereavement as something that cannot be fully understood until it is experienced, and said treasured memories could now bring both comfort and pain.

The star also shared her thoughts about her mum Sharon. She said she often imagines Ozzy looking down on her with a smile filled with love and pride. Kelly added that her father would be “so incredibly proud” of Sharon for finding a way to carry on while keeping his memory close.

Ozzy died at his home in Buckinghamshire, 17 days after taking to the stage for his farewell Black Sabbath concert at Villa Park in Birmingham. He had also shared a close bond with Kelly’s three-year-old son Sidney.

Kelly shares Sidney with her former fiancé, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. The youngster had regularly joined the Osbourne family for celebrations before his grandfather’s death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

Kelly Osbourne’s leopard-print poolside look

For her latest photographs, Kelly teamed the slim-strapped swimming costume with distinctive black bat-wing sunglasses inspired by Black Sabbath. The pointed frames brought a playful edge to the poolside outfit.

She added a wide-brimmed woven straw hat and several layered gold necklaces, including cross and medallion pendants. Gold rings and diamond earrings completed the look.

Across the photographs, Kelly alternated between reclining by the pool and posing beside the water. Her standing shot also displayed her tattoos, while the coffee-cup image captured a more relaxed moment during the break.

The combination of the animal-print swimsuit, statement shades and gold jewellery made for a striking look as Kelly took time out in the sunshine following a deeply emotional year.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne fans praise her ‘healthy’ appearance in swimsuit following ‘concerning’ weight loss

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