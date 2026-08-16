Gemma Collins reveals the ‘sacrifices’ her mum Joan made in new interview following her heartbreaking death

Gemma Collins has opened up about the “sacrifices” her late mum Joan made when she was growing up in a new interview.

Joan sadly passed away last month, following a string of health issues.

Joan died last month (Credit: Shutterstock)

Gemma Collins on mum Joan’s sacrifices

The TOWIE star made the heartbreaking admission during an interview with The Sun.

“I grew up seeing Mum going without. She couldn’t even afford to get a bus to Romford. She’d walk,” she said.

“If we had a chicken, she’d make it last three days — chicken dinner, chicken soup, chicken sandwich,” she then continued.

“As life went on things did change a bit, but I’ve never, ever gotten over the sacrifices it takes to make it.”

Gemma paid tribute (Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

Gemma Collins’ tribute to mum Joan

Last month, Gemma announced the sad news of her mum’s passing on Instagram.

“Mum, today, every piece of my heart left with you. No words will ever be enough to thank you for loving me, guiding me, and being my mum. You gave me life, you gave me strength, and you gave me memories that I will carry for every day I have left,” she said.

“The house will never sound the same without you. Your voice, your smile, your little ways, they are woven into every corner of my life. I will miss you more than I could ever put into words,” she then added.

The tribute also saw her thank her mum for “every sacrifice”.

“Thank you for every hug, every sacrifice, every lesson, and every moment. Thank you for being my mum. It has been the greatest privilege to be your daughter.”

“Joan has been struggling with illness in recent years. She’s endured multiple hospital stays for pneumonia and has suffered in constant pain with severe rheumatoid arthritis,” she then added.

Joan had been struggling with illness in recent years. She’d endured multiple hospital stays for pneumonia and had suffered in constant pain with severe rheumatoid arthritis.

Read more: Gemma Collins makes heartbreaking confession about ‘grief’ following tragic death of mum Joan

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