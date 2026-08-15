Prince William shares heartfelt statement to emergency workers amid devastating crisis

Prince William signed off with a personal “W” as he thanked the emergency crews and volunteers tackling wildfires across the UK.

The Prince of Wales has now spoken twice about the fires, with wildfires across France, Spain and the UK also prompting an earlier statement about the challenges of an increasingly extreme climate.

William issued a thank you message to the emergency services (Credit: Gareth Fuller/Shutterstock)

Prince William thanks crews tackling UK wildfires

Writing on the Kensington Royal X account on Saturday, William said: “To the firefighters, emergency responders and volunteers battling wildfires across the UK, thank you.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected, particularly those who have lost their homes, and with those working tirelessly to protect communities, homes and the countryside,” he then continued.

He then ended the brief message simply: “W.”

The message came after persistent hot and dry weather contributed to fires in several parts of England and Wales.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service dealt with 16 emergencies on Thursday afternoon. Those incidents included a fire at Mousehold Heath.

Firefighters in Hampshire also spent days battling a wildfire in the New Forest after it broke out the previous Sunday. Meanwhile, dozens of homes were evacuated, and a major incident was declared near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire due to another fire.

William shared his message on social media (Credit: Gareth Fuller/Shutterstock)

Environmental action remains central to William’s work

The fires have particular significance for William given his long-standing focus on environmental issues. He founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 with the aim of finding, celebrating and expanding ideas that could help repair the planet by 2030.

Five winners are selected each year, with each receiving £1 million to develop their environmental solution. William’s Earthshot Prize work encourages projects designed to ease pressure on nature and tackle major environmental problems.

That wider concern was more prominent in his previous statement about the wildfires affecting France, Spain and the UK.

William wrote at the time: “These events are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature. W.”

His latest message took a more immediate approach. Rather than dwelling on the wider environmental threat, it expressed sympathy for those affected and gratitude to the people working to keep communities safe.

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