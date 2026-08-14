Princess Beatrice has attended the funeral of her mother Sarah Ferguson’s former boyfriend Paddy McNally at St James’ Church in Wiltshire.

As reported by the MailOnline, the 38-year-old royal wore black and appeared solemn as she arrived for the service this week. Her appearance comes as Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have faced speculation about their marriage, although MailOnline reported that the couple were pictured smiling together during a recent trip to Athens.

Sarah was not pictured at McNally’s funeral. Reports claim that Beatrice was representing her mother. Sarah has kept a low profile this year while facing renewed criticism over her past friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Princess Beatrice attended Paddy McNally’s funeral on Friday (Credit: Cover Images)

Who was Paddy McNally?

Paddy McNally died on July 22, 2026, aged 88, following a long illness, according to reports. His death came around two months after the sudden death of his son Sean, one of his two sons with his late wife Anne.

The businessman became a major figure in Formula One hospitality after working alongside Bernie Ecclestone and developing the sport’s Paddock Club corporate entertainment operation.

Sarah reportedly met McNally after being recruited as a nanny to help care for Sean and his brother Rollo following Anne’s death in 1980. McNally was 22 years older than her and their relationship lasted for three years before ending in 1985.

Sarah became engaged to the then Prince Andrew the following year. However, she and McNally reportedly remained close friends for more than four decades.

Did Paddy McNally leave Sarah Ferguson an allowance?

MailOnline reported that McNally may have left Sarah an allowance in his will. However, confirmed details of any inheritance have not been made public, and much of the discussion surrounding a possible arrangement remains speculation.

Sarah reportedly feels devastated by his death.

She had reportedly spoken of him as both a father figure and a mentor. Sarah described him as someone she approached when she needed advice.

Sarah Ferguson and Paddy McNally once dated (Credit: Sutton Motorsports/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Sarah Ferguson’s attendance remains unconfirmed

While photos showed Beatrice arriving for the Wiltshire service, Sarah wasn’t. Her daughter’s attendance nevertheless reflected McNally’s long-standing connection to her mother.

For now, reports that Sarah could receive financial support from McNally’s estate remain unverified. What is clear is that their friendship continued for decades after their relationship came to an end.

ED! has contacted representatives for Buckingham Palace and Sarah Ferguson for comment.

Read more: ‘One nightmare after another’: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie dealt ‘brutal reminder’ about their place in royal family

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