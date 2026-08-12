Zara Tindall wows in chic ensemble as she steps out to represent the royals at FEI World Championships

Zara Tindall was all smiles as she stepped out for the opening ceremony of the 2026 FEI World Championships in Aachen, Germany.

The King’s niece wore an all-black outfit and rode into the event in a carriage before taking her place in the stands.

The opening ceremony in Germany brought the Princess Royal’s daughter together with royals from across Europe.

Zara was joined at Tuesday’s ceremony by Queen Mary of Denmark, Infanta Elena of Spain, Princess Amalia of the Netherlands and Princess Benedikte of Denmark.

She was reportedly the only British royal spotted at the event. Her husband, Mike Tindall, was not believed to have accompanied her.

Zara’s equestrian success

Zara has an impressive history in the sport, having won individual eventing gold with her horse Toytown at the 2006 World Equestrian Games.

The championships feature six equestrian disciplines, while the opening celebrations included more than 250 horses. Music, dancing and a parade were also part of the ceremony before a fountain display brought the spectacle to a close.

One detail has not yet been confirmed. It is not known whether Zara’s husband, Mike Tindall, has joined Zara on her journey abroad. However, he was not present at the event.

It is also unclear whether Zara will attend any further days of the championships after the opening event.

Zara looked very stylish (Credit: Photo by PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Zara and Mike celebrates 15 years together

On July 30, Zara and Mike celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

The couple wed in 2011, in Edinburgh.

The day encapsulated both a blend of tradition and informality. It is remembered as a more relaxed royal wedding.

According to Tatler, the tiara that Zara chose to wear on her big day originally belonged to Prince Philip’s mother.

The tiara was a “Greek Key Tiara from Princess Anne’s collection (often referred to as Princess Andrew’s Meander Tiara), made up of diamonds and reportedly created by Cartier in the early 1900s.”

Zara’s stunning dress was reportedly designed by Queen Elizabeth’s favourite courtiers, Stewart Parvin.

It was a graceful, ivory silk gown.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended, along with the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Princess Kate.

Prince Harry, along with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, joined the celebrations. Meanwhile, friends from rugby and equestrian communities also celebrated the happy couple.

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