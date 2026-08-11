Moment Prince Harry ‘laughs off’ BGT winner’s comment about King Charles

Prince Harry laughed off a comment about King Charles as he told Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas he “felt every word” of her performance before greeting her with a hug at a charity gala in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex attended the David Foster Foundation event with his wife, Meghan Markle. Sydnie, who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2024, performed Tomorrow from Annie and Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

According to the singer’s account to The Sun, Harry approached her after she came off stage and explained how strongly the songs had affected him.

Prince Harry was at a charity gala in Canada recently (Credit: Picture by: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry laughs off comment about King Charles

Sydnie recalled to the publication of Harry telling her: “Sydnie, I felt every word. I really felt that in the back of my throat.”

The encounter then became unusually informal as Harry initiated an embrace. She said: “He just went in for the hug, and I was like, ‘Why not?'”

Sydnie had already made Harry laugh during her set. Referring to her previous royal performance, she joked about meeting his father, King Charles, before adding: “Sorry he couldn’t make it. He sent me instead.”

The 31-year-old admitted she says silly things when she is nervous, but said Harry laughed at the remark.

It was not her first performance in front of a member of the royal family. The BGT champion previously sang before King Charles at the Royal Variety Show.

Sydnie is also preparing to release new music. Her single Spirit is due next week, while her second album, The Artist, is scheduled for release on October 2.

Sydnie Christmas gushed about meeting Harry (Credit: Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Sydnie gushes over royal encounter

Following the gala, Sydnie posted a photograph of her meeting with Harry on Instagram. She described it as “an absolute pinch me moment” and called the duke “the most loveliest soul”.

Fans shared their excitement beneath the post, with some joking about which of the pair appeared more star-struck by the encounter.

It comes after Prince Harry’s recent meeting with his father at Highgrove House. The king and queen hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie and Lilibet, at the Gloucestershire home.

Read more: Prince William’s fresh ‘fears’ over King Charles and Harry’s ‘high-profile appearance’

No details were shared about the meeting, with Buckingham Palace calling it a “private family occasion”.

Following years of tell-all interviews and his explosive memoir Spare, which detailed damning allegations about his family, Harry called for a reconciliation last year.

He told the BBC: “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious.”

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