Queen Camilla’s shock ‘U-turn’ on Harry and Meghan following UK reunion

Queen Camilla has reportedly softened her attitude towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after years of strained relations.

Closer claims Camilla is now more open to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rebuilding ties with the royal family. Reports had already suggested that Queen Camilla’s approval could shape any private reunion with King Charles, making this apparent change of approach particularly striking.

However, the claims come from unnamed sources and have not been publicly confirmed by Camilla. They remain reports about private royal relationships rather than an established account of her thinking.

Queen Camilla has reportedly made a U-turn on Harry and Meghan (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Why has Queen Camilla reportedly changed her position?

According to Closer, Camilla’s alleged U-turn is partly connected to concerns about her future place within the monarchy.

The magazine claims she is conscious of Prince William and Princess Catherine’s growing influence as Charles continues his cancer treatment. Its source alleges Camilla wants to retain a prominent public role after William eventually succeeds his father.

Harry and Meghan, the insider claims, are not viewed as a direct threat to that position. William and Kate, by contrast, would have far more influence over Camilla’s future royal duties.

Closer also reports that Charles extended an invitation for Harry, Meghan and their children to join him and Camilla at Highgrove House. A private meeting took place in July. The king and queen reunited with Meghan and Harry’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.

A source has claimed to the publication: “Camilla would like to hold onto her position within the monarchy moving forwards, even if Charles, god forbid, is not around.

“As many gripes as she has about Harry and Meghan, ultimately, they are not a threat to her the way that William and Kate are because they are the ones who will eventually be in a position to decide her fate. No matter how many pleasantries they exchange – there’s always this undercurrent of mistrust that is impossible to deny.”

They added: “She’s being more welcoming than ever to Harry and Meghan. She claims she’s changed her tune because she respects her husband’s wishes, but some are wondering if it’s a lot more layered than that.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment on these claims.

Meghan and Harry recently visited the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry’s comments about Camilla

Such a move would represent a significant change after Harry’s public criticism of his stepmother.

In his memoir Spare, Harry rejected the simple image of Camilla as an “evil stepmother”. However, he also described her as “dangerous” and a “villain”, alleging that information about him had been given to the press to improve her own public standing.

The latest account contrasts with earlier claims that Camilla remained deeply hurt by Harry’s criticism and was reluctant to forgive him.

Closer now portrays her as taking a more pragmatic position. Its insider claims she believes improved relations with Harry and Meghan could help Charles while also giving her more support as the monarchy changes.

Camilla’s role beside King Charles

Camilla took on additional public responsibilities after Charles’ cancer diagnosis in 2024. She deputised for him at the Commonwealth Day service and attended other engagements while he received treatment.

The magazine describes her as one of the king’s closest advisers and claims she has considerable influence over his decisions. It also alleges that she is uneasy about her relationship with William and Kate, although no member of the royal family has publicly confirmed such a dispute.

Read more: Radio station which mistakenly announced King Charles’ death broke Ofcom rules

For now, Camilla has not announced any change in her position towards Harry and Meghan. The supposed U-turn rests on anonymous insider claims. If accurate, however, it would signal that she is prepared to support Charles’ efforts to repair relations with the Sussexes while looking ahead to her own royal future.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!