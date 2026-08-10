Strictly star Amy Dowden shares emotional birthday message following cancer ordeal

Amy Dowden has shared a heartfelt message about gratitude after celebrating her 36th birthday with friends and family.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional marked the occasion over the weekend before spending her birthday back in rehearsals ahead of the BBC show’s return next month.

Posting on Instagram, Amy told followers: “Another birthday, and I’ll always say that every birthday is a privilege.”

She added that she felt grateful after a “beautiful weekend” with her loved ones. Amy said she had been making memories and felt lucky to be surrounded by love.

Amy also shared a playful clip showing a friend lighting a candle which she briefly held in her mouth before it was placed on her birthday cake.

Amy hit a milestone today (Credit: David Betteridge / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Amy returns to Strictly rehearsals

The Welsh dancer said there was nowhere she would rather spend the rest of her birthday than on the dance floor.

She wrote: “And now, off to spend my birthday doing what I love most, dancing with my Strictly family! Couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate.”

Amy also wished her twin sister a happy birthday. Amy described herself as “very grateful, very loved and very blessed”.

Her reflections come three years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. Amy underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy before later announcing that she was in remission.

In a separate Instagram post shared during an Ibiza holiday in June, she reflected on undergoing fertility treatment before chemotherapy and said her outlook had changed completely.

“Every day is a gift,” she said.

The Strictly star went on to say she is “determined to make the most of it”.

Amy almost walked away from dancing

Amy recently revealed that she had considered leaving Strictly for good during a particularly difficult period.

Speaking to the Mirror, she credited fellow professional Carlos Gu and her husband Ben with helping her regain her confidence.

She said: “I’d been pulled out of Strictly and I was ready to hang up my dancing shoes, but it was Carlos and Ben, my husband, who gave me that tough love, that motivation to make sure I didn’t.”

Amy added that their support helped ensure cancer did not take dancing away from her as well.

The dancer has been part of Strictly Come Dancing since 2017 and returned to the competition last year, when she was partnered with Thomas Skinner. They were the first couple eliminated.

Now back in rehearsals, Amy has said she feels more prepared for her next ballroom comeback — and spending her birthday dancing made the occasion particularly special.

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