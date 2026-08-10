Former This Morning star Matt Johnson has said he has lost one of his “dearest friends” following the death of his grandmother Olive.

The Welsh TV star, 43, shared photographs from their years together on Instagram. He remembered Olive as his confidante, holiday pal and drinking companion, as well as someone who taught him about the joy of being alive.

“I haven’t just lost my grandmother. I’ve lost one of my dearest friends. Someone who supported me for as long as I can remember,” Matt wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Johnson (@mattjohnsons)

Matt Johnson shares memories of Olive

Matt became known to This Morning viewers in 2010 through his work on The Hub, the show’s viewer-interaction segment. He later stepped in to cover the programme’s regular presenters when they were away.

His other television credits include co-hosting Surprise Surprise and appearing on Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live.

In his tribute, Matt said Olive died peacefully on July 30 after a short time in hospital. He explained that relatives had gathered around her to share stories, play her favourite songs and spend time laughing and crying together.

Former This Morning star Matt Johnson paid tribute to his grandmother (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Matt said he and Olive’s son Gary were by her side when she died. He added that she had been surrounded by the same love she had given her family throughout her life.

The presenter also said he hoped to tell more stories about Olive in the future so she would be known and remembered.

He ended his message: “I’ll miss you forever, my love. Your Matt.”

His followers supported him in the comment section. One person said: “I’m so sorry, Matt. This is so beautifully put. Losing grandparents is so heart wrenchingly sad. I’m glad you got to experience so many happy memories.”

Another wrote: “Grief is the price we pay for love and the love you shared was the best kind. Be gentle with yourself during this difficult time.”

Kara Tointon added: “Thinking of you darling.”

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