This Morning viewers have called for Paddy McGuinness and Josie Gibson to become a permanent presenting duo following their stint on the ITV show.
The pair stepped in for Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary as part of the programme’s summer shake-up. And, judging by the response beneath Josie’s latest Instagram post, they went down a treat.
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This Morning viewers want Josie Gibson and Paddy McGuinness permanently
After their final show together on Friday (Aug 7), Josie shared a picture featuring Paddy and comedian Ricky Gervais.
Paying tribute to her co-host, she wrote: “Another hero this week has been @paddymcguinness, thank you for being a dream co-host. It was a Privilege to share the iconic blue @thismorning sofa with you all week.”
Josie also thanked the programme’s guests, crew and wider team before adding: “I love coming home.”
Fans then filled the comments with praise for the partnership. One declared: “Josie and Paddy the BEST presenters on this morning. Watched you all week. BRILLIANT!!”
Another wrote: “Please make it permanent. You two have been the BEST duo on here”
A further viewer agreed, writing: “You both have been fabulous this week… be permanent.”
“Fabulous week of morning laughter. You and Paddy should be on every day,” a fourth insisted.
Who is presenting This Morning now?
Paddy and Josie’s run has now ended, with Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes taking over presenting duties this week.
The changes form part of a rotating summer line-up previously announced through This Morning’s official Instagram account.
Promoting the temporary roster, the programme said: “Get your passports ready!
“From sofa to sun lounger, brighten up your mornings with our all-star lineup. This summer only on This Morning.”
For now, Paddy and Josie’s appearance formed part of This Morning’s rotating summer line-up. However, viewers have certainly made their feelings clear.
This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1.
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