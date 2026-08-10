This Morning viewers have called for Paddy McGuinness and Josie Gibson to become a permanent presenting duo following their stint on the ITV show.

The pair stepped in for Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary as part of the programme’s summer shake-up. And, judging by the response beneath Josie’s latest Instagram post, they went down a treat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

This Morning viewers want Josie Gibson and Paddy McGuinness permanently

After their final show together on Friday (Aug 7), Josie shared a picture featuring Paddy and comedian Ricky Gervais.

Paying tribute to her co-host, she wrote: “Another hero this week has been @paddymcguinness, thank you for being a dream co-host. It was a Privilege to share the iconic blue @thismorning sofa with you all week.”

Josie also thanked the programme’s guests, crew and wider team before adding: “I love coming home.”

Fans then filled the comments with praise for the partnership. One declared: “Josie and Paddy the BEST presenters on this morning. Watched you all week. BRILLIANT!!”

Another wrote: “Please make it permanent. You two have been the BEST duo on here”

A further viewer agreed, writing: “You both have been fabulous this week… be permanent.”

“Fabulous week of morning laughter. You and Paddy should be on every day,” a fourth insisted.

Josie and Paddy were replaced by Rochelle and Andi today (Credit: ITV)

Who is presenting This Morning now?

Paddy and Josie’s run has now ended, with Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes taking over presenting duties this week.

The changes form part of a rotating summer line-up previously announced through This Morning’s official Instagram account.

Promoting the temporary roster, the programme said: “Get your passports ready!

“From sofa to sun lounger, brighten up your mornings with our all-star lineup. This summer only on This Morning.”

For now, Paddy and Josie’s appearance formed part of This Morning’s rotating summer line-up. However, viewers have certainly made their feelings clear.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1.

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