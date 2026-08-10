Sharon Osbourne gave customers an unexpected surprise when she stepped behind the bar at Merlins Cafe Bar in Birmingham, her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s beloved hometown.

The 73-year-old sampled Hobsons Brewery’s Patient Number 9 in footage shared by the venue. Bottle in hand, Sharon signalled her approval with a thumbs-up to the camera.

The light golden ale was released on July 22 to mark Ozzy Osbourne Day, honouring Sharon’s late husband and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon Osbourne accepts an invitation behind the bar in Birmingham pub

Barman Martin offered Sharon a place on the team while showing her around Merlins. The venue later told its social media followers that she accepted the invitation straight away.

Merlins described her visit as an unforgettable and “surreal” experience for its staff and customers, joking that “her apron is waiting whenever she wants to start”.

Tributes to Ozzy feature throughout the Birmingham venue. Fans can leave mail there, while a memorial wall and special events celebrate the rock star and his music.

Sharon appeared in Birmingham (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ozzy died aged 76 on July 22, 2025, just weeks after taking to the stage for a final performance with his Black Sabbath bandmates at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Sharon and Kelly’s tributes to Ozzy

Sharon has also shared a deeply personal message remembering her husband. Posting a picture of the couple holding hands, she wrote: “I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way. Forever my husband. Forever my heart.”

Their daughter Kelly Osbourne marked the anniversary by visiting Ozzy’s grave and laying flowers.

Sharon and Kelly later attended a summer clown-themed party with Kate Moss. In a social media post, Kelly said being surrounded by close friends had helped make what could have been a difficult day memorable for her mother.

Sharon’s appearance at Merlins offered another public celebration of Ozzy’s connection to Birmingham, with the venue thanking the Osbourne family and the heavy metal community following the visit.

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