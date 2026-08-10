Alicia Kearns, Shadow National Security and Safeguarding minister, has demanded that any reported plans for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to receive a royal funeral be “revoked immediately”.

Her comments come amid continuing scrutiny over Andrew’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein. For years, Andrew has faced allegations about his ties to Epstein. The late Virginia Giuffre alleged she was made to have sex with Andrew after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has always consistently denied the allegations.

Last year, Andrew was stripped of his remaining royal titles and honours amid the scrutiny. This included his prince title.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest came after he was accused of sharing confidential information with Epstein during his time as UK’s trade envoy, a role he held between 2001 and 2011.

Now, MPs and lawyers have spoken about the funeral claims.

Kearns said: “There are no circumstances under which Andrew should be afforded a royal funeral.

“He should live out his days far from public life, and the police and CPS should ensure their investigations into him are robust and don’t drag on. All such plans should be revoked immediately.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could reportedly still receive a royal funeral despite changes to his status (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Tom Sykes suggests reported royal funeral plans are an oversight

Royal commentator Tom Sykes does not expect the reported arrangements to go ahead. Instead, he believes Andrew may still be listed because the plans have not yet been updated.

Writing on his Royalist Substack, Sykes noted that Andrew was “only officially kicked out of the royal family in October last year, and he doesn’t appear to be at death’s door”.

He said he expected briefings to establish that it was “actually just an oversight, and that it’s simply the case that nobody has got around to changing the plans yet.”

Sykes added: “I feel pretty confident saying Andrew’s body won’t be getting a carriage procession through the streets of London. When the time comes, he’ll be buried with a minimum of fuss, I promise you.”

What has been reported about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s funeral

According to the Mail on Sunday, the former Duke of York remains on a confidential list of royals eligible for a high-profile funeral under the UK Government’s long-term “bridge” plans.

The reported arrangements have been compared with those made following Princess Margaret’s death in 2002. They included six days of mourning and flags being lowered to half-mast at royal residences. It also included a private service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Andrew has received scrutiny for years over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein (Credit: Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock)

Gloria Allred questions reported royal funeral

Gloria Allred, a US lawyer who has represented 27 of Epstein’s victims, also questioned why Andrew should receive such a ceremony.

She said: “Under these circumstances, the question arises as to why this man should be afforded the honour of a royal funeral.

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“What kind of message would such a ceremony send to Epstein’s victims? Additionally, why should UK taxpayers bear the burden of paying his expenses either in life or after his death?”

ED! has contacted representatives for Andrew for comment.

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