Princess Kate and Queen Camilla reportedly played influential behind-the-scenes roles in the decision to remove Andrew’s remaining royal titles, honours and privileges.

An unnamed royal source told RadarOnline that both women urged King Charles to make a complete break. Prince William was also said to support firm action and to have favoured a harder line over Andrew, with the source claiming he wanted to prevent the controversy overshadowing the monarchy for years to come.

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales reportedly played a key role in Andrew’s downfall (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Kate and Camilla reportedly ‘carried a lot of weight’ over Andrew

According to the outlet, the decision followed lengthy discussions rather than being taken by Charles alone.

Its source alleged that Kate and Camilla consistently argued that “the monarchy could not carry Andrew as a working royal or as ‘Prince Andrew’ any longer”. The pair were described as “key figures” whose views carried considerable weight during private palace talks.

Kate was reportedly concerned about William eventually inheriting a monarchy still dealing with the fallout surrounding his uncle.

A second unnamed source claimed William pressed for a “clean break”, with Kate supporting his position privately. Camilla allegedly backed removing Andrew’s titles, honours and access to Royal Lodge rather than taking a more limited approach.

These claims concern alleged private royal discussions and have not been confirmed on the record by Kate, Camilla, William or Charles.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost his royal titles last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Andrew’s titles and home?

In late 2025, King Charles begun the formal process to remove Andrew’s styles, titles and remaining honours.

Andrew lost his prince title and is now know as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He also lost his Duke of York title, earldom of Inverness and barony of Killyleagh, along with senior knighthoods connected to the Order of the Garter and Royal Victorian Order.

He was also required to leave Royal Lodge, the grace-and-favour Windsor property he had occupied since 2004.

The action followed renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and further legal pressure. In February 2026, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

It came after he was accused of sharing confidential information with Epstein during his time as UK’s trade envoy, a role he held from 2001 to 2011.

Charles subsequently pledged cooperation with police and said: “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

Andrew remains in the line of succession

Despite losing his titles and privileges, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne. Changing his place in the succession would require parliamentary action.

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s ‘plan to rebuild royal bridges’ after Eugenie’s baby news

Sources quoted by RadarOnline claimed there is no prospect of him returning to public royal duties. While Charles held the formal authority and led the process, Kate and Camilla were said to have helped shape how far the action went, with William also supporting the final approach.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment.

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