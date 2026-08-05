Meghan Markle has opened up about a touching surprise she had as daughter Princess Lilibet had her first day at preschool.

The Duchess of Sussex recalled meeting another mum at drop-off, only to discover that they had belonged to the same Girl Scout troop as children.

Speaking to PEOPLE while promoting Cookie Queens, Meghan said: “Funny enough, on Lili’s first day of pre-K, one of the mums came up to me at drop-off, and I realised we were in our troop together! It was so sweet and nostalgic.”

Lilibet, who turned five in June, is attending pre-K in the US. The early-years programme is broadly comparable to reception in the UK.

Meghan Markle shared a sweet moment from Lilibet’s first day at pre-school (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle’s Girl Scout memories

The unexpected reunion had a special connection to Meghan’s latest project. She was a Brownie and Junior Girl Scout while growing up in Los Angeles, with her mother, Doria Ragland, serving as a troop leader.

Cookie Queens follows four girls pursuing the title of top-selling “Cookie Queen” while learning about ambition and business. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex executive-produced the documentary through Archewell Productions.

Meghan said its focus on entrepreneurship and financial skills could help prepare young girls for the future.

She said that “these girls are our future leaders and amazing role models”.

Meghan explained that she found “this element of the film so important; showing young female entrepreneurs, girls with financial literacy, skills that will set them up for future success, and learning how to work to achieve their goals is so inspiring”.

The duchess said working on the documentary had also prompted her to look back fondly on her own time as a Girl Scout, with Lilibet’s first school drop-off unexpectedly bringing those memories into the present.

The Duchess of Sussex was a Brownie and Junior Girl Scout growing up (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Princess Lilibet’s future

Elsewhere, Meghan previously opened up about what Princess Lilibet’s future could bring.

As Meghan attended the Sundance Film Festival in January, she was asked whether Lilibet might one day follow in her footsteps and join the Girl Scouts.

Speaking to Deadline, Meghan kept things open-ended.

Read more: Real reason Meghan Markle was included in Archie and Lilibet’s royal reunion ‘revealed’

“I think we’ll continue to explore whatever feels right,” she said.

She went on to reflect on how personal the project has felt, particularly as a mother: “Alysa (the director) is a mom of a daughter, and I think for both of us working on this project it’s been incredibly special as parents, as mothers to be able to see something our girls will be able to enjoy and watch as well.”

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