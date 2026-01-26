Meghan Markle’s sweet confession about Princess Lilibet’s future at Sundance Film Festival

Meghan Markle made a standout appearance at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend and, in the process, offered a rare glimpse into how she sees the future for daughter Princess Lilibet shaping up.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, stepped onto the red carpet in Utah alongside Prince Harry, 41, for the official premiere and screening of Cookie Queens, the latest project from their Archewell Productions banner.

The couple are executive producers on the coming-of-age documentary, which had its first public screening at the festival.

During a red carpet appearance this weekend, Meghan Markle was asked whether Princess Lilibet would follow her footsteps and become a Girl Scout (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle shares thoughts on Princess Lilibet at Sundance

As Meghan made her way along the red carpet at the Eccles Center Theater, she was asked whether her four-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, might one day follow in her footsteps and join the Girl Scouts.

Speaking to Deadline, Meghan kept things open-ended.

“I think we’ll continue to explore whatever feels right,” she said.

She went on to reflect on how personal the project has felt, particularly as a mother: “Alysa (the director) is a mom of a daughter, and I think for both of us working on this project it’s been incredibly special as parents, as mothers to be able to see something our girls will be able to enjoy and watch as well.”

Meghan herself was a Girl Scout while growing up in California, something she spoke warmly about while promoting the film.

Elsewhere on the carpet, she explained how that experience helped shape her values and outlook.

Meghan Markle’s experience as a Girl Scout

“I was a Girl Scout, my mom was a troupe leader, and I think the value of friendship, of being dedicated to a goal as you can see that in Cookie Queens, it’s so reflective of how these girls stick with something that’s important to them and don’t give up. And self belief is an integral value that comes with being a Girl Scout,” she told Deadline.

The documentary premiered in Sundance’s family matinee category. It follows four driven girls as they take on the competitive world of Girl Scout cookie sales.

Meghan also shared a lighter moment from her own childhood when chatting to PEOPLE. She revealed her favourite Girl Scout cookie.

“I’m a Thin Mints,” she said with a smile. “It’s such a classic. And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Sundance Film Festival to promote the upcoming documentary, Cookie Queens. (Credit: Johns PKI/SplashNews.com)

Cookie Queens documentary

Inside the theatre, Meghan took to the stage to introduce director Alysa Nahmias. She praised the film’s charm and wider message.

“It’s probably the cutest film at the festival,” she said. “But I’m also going to go out on a limb and say it’s one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions of an American tradition.”

She highlighted how Cookie Queens looks beyond the surface of Girl Scouts, presenting the girls as future leaders rather than just cute faces selling cookies.

“These young ladies are fantastic and adorable,” Meghan said. “But they are also layered, beautiful girls who are about to become very strong leaders and young women.”

‘I hope it sparks conversations’

Nahmias echoed those thoughts in her own comments to PEOPLE, explaining that the film is designed to prompt conversations about identity and the pressures children face as they grow up.

“For me as a mum… I hope it sparks conversations about what it means to grow up today,” she said. “About the pressures that kids can feel from parents and society.”

Meghan agreed, responding simply: “There’s nothing you can add to that. It’s the most perfect answer because it’s so true.”

Cookie Queens marks the latest release from Archewell Productions, the media company Meghan and Harry founded in 2020.

Last year, Meghan even shared childhood photos of herself selling cookies to help promote her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast.

“All these years later, and I’m still selling cookies!” she joked in the caption, tying it to the launch of her As Ever shortbread cookie mix.

