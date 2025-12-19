Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rename Archewell Foundation in exciting ‘next chapter’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared some big news about their Archewell Foundation ahead of Christmas.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their non-profit organisation’s new name.

Going forward, their Archewell Foundation will be known as Archewell Philanthropies.

Let’s take a look at why they’ve decided to rename their charitable organisation…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce name change for Archewell Foundation

The name change reflects an evolution for the couple, and an intentional shift toward making their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, part of their long-term mission.

A message on their newly-updated website reads: “Archewell Philanthropies is home to the charitable work of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they broaden their global philanthropic efforts for meaningful reach and maximum impact.”

It adds: “After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family.”

Meanwhile, in a formal statement, the organisation described the rebrand as the beginning of a new era.

“This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good,” the statement said, as reported by PEOPLE.

The update follows a year of high-profile projects and public engagements from the couple.

In November, Harry and Meghan brought Archie and Lilibet along to a volunteer event at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles. In photos from the event, the children helped prepare meals.

It offered a rare glimpse into how the couple is introducing service and community engagement to their children, and how family is now woven into the Archewell mission.

Harry and Meghan’s charitable work

Founded in late 2020, the Archewell Foundation was launched after Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals.

Inspired by the Greek word “arche” (meaning “source of action”) and also named in honour of their son Archie, Archewell quickly became the core of their post-royal public life.

Over the past five years, the foundation has partnered with several organisations. The foundation has covered areas including mental health, digital wellbeing, disaster relief and gender equality.

It comes months after Meghan rebranded her lifestyle brand at the start of the year. She renamed her American Orchard Riviera brand to As Ever.

It seems 2026 is going to be another big year for the Sussexes!

