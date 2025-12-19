Family photo released of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children ahead of Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new family photo, featuring their kids Archie and Lilibet, to mark the Christmas period.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently wished their supporters a happy holidays with a message on their Archewell website.

Then, taking to Instagram on Friday, the duchess has released a stunning family picture which will melt your heart. You can see the image here.

Meghan and Harry have marked the Christmas season with a new family photo (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release family photo for Christmas period

The photo shows Harry, 41, Meghan, 44, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, stood on a bridge over a stream of water.

Harry is seen standing tall and looking down, as Archie has his arms wrapped around his dad’s waist.

Meanwhile, Meghan is bent down to her daughter’s height as Lilibet holds onto her mum’s hands. The mother-daughter duo seem to be sharing a sweet moment.

Happy Holidays! From our family to yours.

While Harry and Archie are matching in navy and white, little Lilibet is seen wearing a blue floral dress. Meghan looked chic in a white dress.

Alongside the photo, the caption read: “Happy Holidays! From our family to yours.”

Adorable!

Fans react

Fans online have been left in awe over the family’s Christmas photo. One person gushed on X: “What an adorable holiday card! Prince Harry, Princess Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lili. MY royal family.”

Another wrote: “Not Harry and Meghan dropping the cutest Christmas post and minding their business. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet looking happy, loved, and protected. As they should.”

In addition, someone else commented: “This is so heartwarming, love the Sussex family.”

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “We have the sweetest, bestest Christmas card ever! It makes me so happy seeing them joyful, thriving and surrounded by love.”

William and Kate released their Christmas card this week (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate’s family Christmas card

It comes just days after Harry’s brother, Prince William, released his Christmas card for 2025 with his family.

The photo, taken in April of this year, showed the Prince and Princess of Wales beaming as they cuddled up to their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

Meanwhile, alongside the beautiful pic, which you can see here, words read: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”

