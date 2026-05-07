Ruth Langsford cruelly trolled as she unveils ‘tattoo’ 2 years after Eamonn Holmes split: ‘It sounds painful, but really it isn’t’

Ruth Langsford has revealed a new inking… two years on from her split from Eamonn Holmes.

The Loose Women, 66, anchor has shared a video of herself getting her ink done at a beauty salon in Woking, Surrey.

And she’s assured her followers: “It sounds painful, but really it isn’t!”

Ruth Langsford told followers considering doing the same: ‘You’re worth it!’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Ruth Langsford gets ‘tattoo’ two years after Eamonn Holmes split

Declaring: “Tattoo time!” Ruth took her Instagram followers along as she got her eyebrows and eyeline tattoos “topped up”.

She explained that the last the she had it done was two years ago – around the time that she split from Eamonn, it appears.

Ruth captioned her post: “TATTOO TIME!! I’ve had my eyebrows and eyeline tattoos topped up. It sounds painful but it really isn’t! Thought I’d show you a quick look at the process.”

Ruth added: “Last time I had this done was nearly two years ago so it lasts really well. I go to the wonderful Naomi @studio8horsell who specialises in permanent makeup – she’s been a practitioner for many years and is highly qualified.”

Sharing more details, she went on: “I always have the soft brown/taupe colour for my brows… they look a bit dark to start with but then they fade to a lovely, natural colour for my skin tone.

“I go for a black eyeline as I think it gives my eyes more definition.”

Ruth concluded her post by saying: “If you’ve been thinking about it go on…. you’re worth it!”

‘I need this!’

Celeb pals and fans were among those sharing the love for Ruth.

Oti Mabuse told her: “Nice!” Pal Lizzie Cundy declared: “I need this!” “Come with me next time!” Ruth responded.

“These look fabulous! Great job!” said another fan of Ruth’s new look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

‘I’d want my money back!’

However, others weren’t so keen…

“I am not a fan of this look – even on younger ones as it’s too severe. I like more of a natural look as that’s the way to look younger,” one follower declared. “Something else that’s fake then,” said another, who was quickly told: “No need to be rude,” by a Ruth fan.

“Sorry they look horribly fake,” said another, with another commenting: “They fade… trust the process.”

“Looks nothing like Ruth, is it her?!” asked another. “Even her face shape looks different .Very odd can’t see any resemblance to how l have always seen you or TV.”

Ruth was also accused of putting a filter on her skin for the video: “When you can’t even be honest with yourself about what you look like unfiltered… how vain!!” slammed one follower.

“I’d want my money back!” another cruelly declared.

News presenter Eamonn split from Ruth two years ago (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford’s split

Ruth and Eamonn announced their decision to split in May 2024. He has since moved on with younger girlfriend Katie Alexander. He was also recently hospitalised for a stroke, with Ruth apparently feeling the “pain” of being left out of caring for him.

Ruth, meanwhile, has stayed single. She’s still a regular on Loose Women, too.

Read more: Ruth Langsford on heartbreaking choice she made ‘with love’ for mum Joan

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