Ruth Langsford’s pain as she’s ‘shut out’ of Eamonn Holmes’ stroke battle

Ruth Langsford has reportedly been left ‘fighting her instincts’ to run to ex-husband Eamonn Holmes’ bedside following his stroke.

It was reported that 66-year-old Eamonn had suffered a stroke earlier this week. His age-gap girlfriend, 44-year-old Katie Alexander, has been by his hospital bedside. And Eamonn and Ruth’s son Jack is said to have been keeping his mum up to date on his dad’s recovery.

Eamonn himself posted on Instagram and said that he is ‘doing his best to get well soon’. However, sources have claimed that Ruth is struggling with the distance between herself and Eamonn, as she’s been forced to “stand back and do nothing”.

Ruth Langsford is being kept informed of ex Eamonn Holmes’ condition by their son Jack (Credit: Splash News)

Eamonn Holmes’ stroke statement shared

Earlier this week, reported emerged that Eamonn Holmes had suffered a stroke. At the time, his son Declan – from his first marriage – shared an update. He said: “I just wanted to share a quick message to say we hugely appreciate all the messages, it means a lot to us as a family.

“What happened came as a real shock, but Dad is doing okay given the circumstances and we’re taking it one step at a time. For now, we’re focused on him and keeping things steady around him.

“We’d really value a bit of privacy as we navigate it, and what lies ahead, but thank you again for the support as it means so much to dad and the rest of the family.”

Katie Alexander is said to have been by Eamonn’s bedside night and day (Credit: Splash News)

‘Thank you for your good wishes’

Eamonn then took to social media to share a message alongside a picture of his granddaughters.

He said: “As my beautiful Granddaughters put it so well. I will do my best to get well SOOM. Thank you for all of your many many good wishes, they give me strength.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Eamonn Holmes’ health battle ‘very sad’ for Ruth Langsford

Ruth hasn’t commented on Eamonn’s latest health concern. However, sources have alleged to The Sun that it’s been a “sad” time for the star. And they’ve alleged that it almost feels like she’s “mourning the split all over again”.

Eamonn and Ruth split in May 2024, after 27 years together.

The insider said: “It’s been very sad for her – almost like mourning the split all over again. She has been really angry and hurt by Eamonn but this week things changed and with him being so ill she parked those negative feelings and her instincts are to want to help him get better.

“She’s having to forcibly stand back and do nothing which has been really against what she wants to do. Ruth is naturally a very caring and nurturing person so she’s very out of sorts with this news.”

The source added that Ruth is feeling “pretty bereft and helpless”. They added: “Her instincts are to run to his bedside or call him on the phone but then she’s reminded she can’t do that. He has Katie now who has been stuck by his bedside and praying for his recovery.”

Posting on social media without mentioning Eamonn, Katie said: “What a week. Prayer, a little visit to church to have a word with the good Lord himself, prayer each day.”

Read more: ‘What a void they’ve left’: Eamonn Holmes comforted after heartbreaking death

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