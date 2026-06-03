John Torode’s Celebrity MasterChef replacement sparks backlash from fans of show

BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef has confirmed its new judge after the exit of John Torode – but fans are divided…

Last year, the BBC sensationally sacked the culinary expert John. In a statement released in July, the BBC disclosed that the allegation involved “an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace”. However, in a now-deleted Instagram post, John vehemently denied this allegation.

And now, it’s been revealed that Giorgio Locatelli will be replacing John on Celebrity MasterChef, alongside returning favourite Grace Dent.

John was fire from the series last year (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

John Torode’s Celebrity MasterChef replacement

Celebrity MasterChef’s new judge is Giorgio Locatelli, a Michelin-starred, award-winning chef, author and restaurateur.

Talking about joining Celebrity MasterChef as a judge, Giorgio said: “Hosting Celebrity MasterChef alongside Grace is a real honour.

“I can’t wait for you to see what our celebrity contestants bring to the kitchen, as we are really putting their culinary skills to the test in this series.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef UK (@masterchefuk)

Who is new Celebrity MasterChef judge Giorgio?

Giorgio – who has a career that spans four decades – is no stranger to the MasterChef kitchen. Since 2018, he has been a judge on MasterChef Italia.

With an illustrious career spanning over four decades, he is considered by many to be one of the best and well-known chefs in the UK.

As one of the most recognised Italian chefs in the world, he bagged his first Michelin star in 1999 and earned his second soon after in 2003.

Giorgio is also the author of numerous best-selling cookery books and is an accomplished TV presenter, having hosted several popular TV shows. These included BBC Two’s Italy Unpacked and Sicily Unpacked.

Fans react to new judge

MasterChef fans quickly reacted to the news of John’s replacement being Giorgio. And it’s fair to say the reception is mixed…

“This show used to be worth watching,” moaned one person. Another disgruntled follower mused: “Who’s he?” A third then chimed in and declared: “Lost a viewer in me.”

However, other fans shared their excitement and supported the new judge. One person penned: “What a brilliant pairing, like fine wine and a delicate risotto.”

Someone else wrote. “Brilliant! Grace is fab.” A third also gushed: “Amazing duo.”

Read more: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner ‘prepared for the worst’ amid fears Weekend Kitchen will be axed

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