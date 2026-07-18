Maya Jama ‘in talks’ to replace host Emma Willis on The Voice UK: ‘She’s planning her next moves’

Maya Jama could be set for another huge TV role, with reports claiming she is in confidential talks to become the new host of The Voice UK following Emma Willis’ departure.

The Love Island presenter, 31, is said to have met ITV executives several times over the past few months as discussions continue over the sought-after presenting job.

Maya is potentially replacing Emma as host on The Voice (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Maya Jama ‘in talks’ to replace Emma Willis on The Voice UK

According to The Sun, ITV bosses are believed to have been so impressed that they have formally offered Maya the hosting role. However, it is understood she has yet to decide whether to accept.

The report also claims that many major television opportunities have come her way in the US. ITV is waiting to see what she decides.

A source said: “There have been a lot of approaches to Maya from various networks, including ITV, and shows in the UK and Stateside.

“The Voice producers and her did have meetings but because of her other commitments the conversation didn’t progress.

“Right now, she and her management are evaluating all of the opportunities and planning her next moves.”

If Maya does sign on, it would be just her second ITV1 primetime hosting role after Simon Cowell’s Walk The Line. The show ran for one series before being axed.

The 15th series of The Voice is expected to begin filming this autumn. It will see the departure of McFly stars Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher, who have reportedly quietly exited their coaching roles.

The 14th series will feature Kelly Rowland, Danny and Tom, Tom Jones and Will.i.am as coaches. It is due to launch this summer, although a start date has not yet been confirmed.

ED has contacted ITV for comment.

Emma’s new Strictly gig

Emma, 50, has presented The Voice UK since 2014. She is stepping down after signing on to co-host the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Big Brother host will replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who announced their departure last year. Emma will be joined by former pro Johannes Radebe and comedian Josh Widdicombe.

In a statement, Emma shared: “It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Strictly. I’ve cheered and danced along from my sofa for years.” She also noted that “stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend”.

Emma continued: “It’s impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind – two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter. I can’t wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!”

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