Claudia Winkleman has revealed she is bringing her BBC chat show to an end after just one series, admitting her own ‘nerves’ played a big part in the decision.

The TV favourite, 54, fronted the Friday night programme earlier this year, chatting to a string of famous faces including Friends star Lisa Kudrow and actor Jamie Dornan.

Claudia Winkleman has quit her talk show after one series (Credit: BBC)

But despite its high profile launch, Claudia has confirmed there will not be a second run of the show.

Claudia Winkleman quits BBC talk show after one series

Claudia announced on Thursday, July 16, 2026, that she is stepping away from The Claudia Winkleman Show.

The Traitors host told Mail+ she realised she was simply too nervous to enjoy presenting the programme, prompting her to call time after one series.

Claudia said: “Sometimes you have to try something to see how it fits, and I realised I was just too nervous to enjoy it.

“Maybe one day I will give it another try, but for now I already have the best jobs in the world and absolutely love the shows I’m doing.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the BBC for giving me the opportunity, to the guests who agreed to come and chat to me, and the production team who were simply excellent.”

Fans, however, are not surprised.

Sharing their frank thoughts online, one wrote on X: “Never be Parkinson!”

Another added: “Well it WAS awful.”

And someone else wrote: “Was that the one where they were prattling on about pencils with Jennifer Saunders? Zzz.”

When did The Claudia Winkleman Show start?

The Claudia Winkleman Show launched on BBC One in March this year. Claudia filled the Friday night slot while Graham Norton took a break from The Graham Norton Show, which is due to return later this year.

Her opening episode featured Jeff Goldblum, Vanessa Williams, Jennifer Saunders and Tom Allen.

Even before the series began, Claudia admitted she had been feeling anxious about taking on the role.

The Claudia Winkleman Show launched in March this year (Credit: BBC)

The Claudia Winkleman Show arrived less than three months after Claudia and Tess Daly said goodbye to Strictly. She had returned to screens in January with The Traitors, although that series had been filmed months earlier.

While her chat show was not live, Claudia admitted she had concerns about leading it on her own.

“I can’t quite believe it and I’m incredibly grateful to the BBC for this amazing opportunity,” she said when the BBC announced The Claudia Winkleman Show.

“I’m obviously going to be awful, that goes without saying, but I’m over the moon they’re letting me try.”

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