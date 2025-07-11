Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ messy divorce as he ‘vows to go to war’ with her

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes shocked everyone with their split, bit it seems the divorce battle is getting even messier.

In May last year, the former This Morning presenters made the shock announcement that their 14-year marriage had come to an end. After meeting in 1997, the pair dated for more than 10 years before getting engaged. They share a son Jack, who was born in 2002.

But things between Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes pair got messy during the divorce. And now it has been reported he is “dragging his feet” to get more money for his new girlfriend’s lifestyle.

Eamonn ‘messaged mystery woman’

A while after the divorce was initially announced, it was reported that Ruth found Eamonn messaging other women. And that was believed to be the main reason they decided to split.

Reports claimed that Ruth felt “upset” over reports she was “ditching him because of his ongoing health issues”. And that’s believed to not be the reason.

It was then alleged that Ruth discovered messages on Eamonn’s laptop from another woman.

The source said: “Ruth was completely taken by surprise when she saw the messages. She had no idea what had been going on between them. She was devastated. Not only was she very upset, but she was

also angry.”

‘Custody battle’

Immediately after the divorce announcement, it was reported Ruth and Eamonn were struggling to agree on who gets custody of their beloved dog.

They were said to be facing the “difficult conversations” of who will keep “second child”.

A source claimed at the time: “Maggie is like a daughter to them. They dote on her. But she’s getting on and they know she needs stability. It is a case of who can give her that.”

After weighing up the decision, it was Ruth who ultimately got custody of the pet pooch.

‘War over money’

Back in June 2024 it was claimed that things could get “nasty” between the former lovebirds. There were even shock claims that he “made Ruth”.

At the time a source said: “It could get nasty. To think they would go from appearing so happy on TV to potentially going to war over money is not what their viewers expected. He made her. Would she be earning the huge amount of money she does if they had never met?”

‘Swipe’ at Eamonn during Loose Women

In October 2024, it appeared that Ruth made a dig at her difficult divorce with Eamonn.

During a live broadcast of Loose Women, the conversation turned to messy divorce proceedings.

Mariella Frostrup said: “That’s a whole other subject isn’t it? How to divorce well?”

And it seems Ruth couldn’t help but give her first-hand opinion on the matter as she responded: “Oh tell me about it.”

Ruth opens up on ‘difficult’ divorce

In February, Ruth publicly discussed how she was coping with the divorce from Eamonn. And it seems she hasn’t found it easy.

The 64-year-old spoke to Woman&Home, revealing she is excited about her future.

When asked about Eamonn, Ruth answered honestly. She said: :I am alright. Relationship breakdowns are very difficult but you just have to deal with it and move on.”

She admitted: “I’m not delighted my marriage is over. But I have accepted it. So now I am trying to embrace the fact I am single and can make choices just for me.”

Lawyers called over £3.6m home

Back in May it was claimed that Ruth had gotten lawyers involved in regard to their marital home.

The Loose Women host was ultimately granted a severance of joint tenancy. This will reportedly ensure that her ex-husband will never get her share of their £3.6million home.

The huge move, revealed in public documents, means that if Ruth were to die, her share of the home would not be given to Eamonn.

Truth on Ruth’s ‘tell-all’ book on Eamonn divorce

Earlier this month it was reported Ruth Langsford was in talks to write a tell-all book about her divorce from Eamonn Holmes.

However, it has since come out that isn’t the actual case. And while she may be becoming an author – it won’t be about Eamonn.

A pal close to Ruth said: “There are offers on the table for her to write everything from a self-help book to a novel with several publishers.

“She is taking her time and thinking things through. But she is far too classy to be airing her dirty laundry in public. And the divorce will not be the main subject of any book she writes.”

Eamonn ‘dragging his feet’ in ruth divorce battle

According to The Sun yesterday (July 10), Eamonn is “determined” to get his finances back in order so he can fund his new girlfriend’s lifestyle.

A source told the outlet: “Katie has been a rock to Eamonn throughout his divorce. His health is always a big concerns and after a few tax blows lately he is more determined than ever to get his finances back in order.”

The source revealed that Eamonn feels “hard done by in the divorce” and he is “dragging his feet”.

“They still have a lot of other financials to sort out between them.”

But it is reported the main reason Eamonn wants money, is because he “doesn’t want to lose Katie”. The source explained he wants to give her “the lifestyle she deserves”.

Entertainment Daily reached out to Ruth’s reps. Eamonn’s representatives had no comment on the matter.

