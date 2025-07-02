‘Truth’ about Ruth Langsford’s ‘tell-all’ divorce book ‘revealed’

Ruth Langsford is reportedly in talks to release a book, with initial claims suggesting it’ll focus on the behind-the-scenes details of her divorce.

Back in May last year, Loose Women star Ruth Langsford announced her 14-year marriage to Eamonn Holmes had ended. The couple met way back in 1997 and share a son, Jack, who was born in 2002.

Reports at the time suggested the split was triggered when Ruth discovered Eamonn having intimate chats with another woman. While proceedings are ongoing, Ruth has remained silent about him. But it’s been reported she is in talks to release a “tell-all” book.

Ruth Langsford book truth ‘revealed’

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Ruth had signed up for a “tell all” book, where she would dish out her side of the split story.

However, it seems if she says yes to the book offers, then it will be a much different style to a usual tell-all. Now, friends of Ruth have revealed what the “classy” star would likely be planning to do instead.

Speaking to The Mirror, Ruth’s alleged pal confirmed that she has had discussions about several book deals.

She is far too classy to be airing her dirty laundry in public.

The source claimed: “There are offers on the table for her to write everything from a self-help book to a novel with several publishers.”

Despite the offers, the source emphasised that “nothing is signed yet”. But they did say they believe “it is likely” she will become an author “in the not so distant future”.

Unfortunately for those wanting to hear about her divorce, it seems Ruth will be taking a different approach.

They continued: “She is taking her time and thinking things through. But she is far too classy to be airing her dirty laundry in public. And the divorce will not be the main subject of any book she writes. She is moving on with her life after Eamonn and won’t want to drag up things from her past.”

Ruth and Eamonn’s divorce takes a turn

The book deals come after Ruth reportedly called in lawyers to help deal with her and Eamonn’s joint home.

When the pair went their separate ways, Eamonn moved out of their six-bedroom home in Surrey. Most recently, it was claimed that Ruth was granted a severance of joint tenancy. This will ensure Eamonn will never get her share of the £3.6 million home. The move was revealed in public documents. And it means if Ruth were to die, her share would not go to Eamonn.

