The Mitchells are thrown into chaos in tomorrow’s EastEnders as the family scrambles to rescue Mark after his shocking kidnapping.

With Nigel’s funeral also taking place, emotions are already running high in Walford. But things take a dangerous turn when Phil and Grant realise Mark has vanished and gangster Russell is almost certainly behind it all.

Mark was kidnapped as he walked through the market (Credit: BBC)

Mark was kidnapped

Today’s EastEnders saw Mark under pressure to get the cash together to pay off Russell. But despite his best efforts to find the money, Russell was getting impatient.

Despite Grant selling his bar in Portugal to pay off Mark’s debts, Mark was adamant that he would find the money himself.

Desperate to make some quick cash, Mark and Lauren sold a stolen car through the car lot. But while they managed to make a sale, their antics alerted Max and Jack, who are both onto them.

As Mark pondered how he could make up the rest of the £200k he owed by the end of the week, an unmarked van pulled up alongside him at night. Mark found himself bundled into the back of the van at the end of the episode and driven out of the Square.

However, as news of his kidnapping spreads tomorrow, two familiar faces return as the Mitchell chaos kicks off.

The Mitchell family go on a mission to save Mark in tomorrow’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

The drama continues for the Mitchell family in EastEnders tomorrow

Tomorrow’s EastEnders will see the day of Nigel’s funeral arrive.

As Julie struggles to find the right words for her late husband’s eulogy, Grant and Phil are worried when Vicki arrives looking for Mark. They had assumed that he was with her, and soon the penny drops that something terrible has happened.

Knowing that Russell is behind Mark’s disappearance, the family have to go and save him. Despite initially agreeing to go to Nigel’s funeral before finding Mark, they soon realise Mark is in grave danger and race to save him before the funeral starts.

Once they track Russell and his men down, there is a tense standoff, especially when Russell sees Sam and a secret from their past resurfaces.

After facing Russell, the Mitchells head back to Walford for the funeral. But whether they have Mark with them is being kept tightly under wraps.

The family make it back in time for Nigel’s funeral – but where is Mark? (Credit: BBC)

Away from the chaos surrounding Mark, Nigel’s loved ones gather to say their final goodbyes.

Clare and Josh both return to Walford for the funeral. And as friends and family share touching memories of Nigel, Julie finally finds inspiration for her eulogy.

By the end of the episode, everyone gathers at the church to give Nigel the heartfelt send-off he deserves.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: a bombshell rocks Vicki and Ross’s wedding, while Grant runs from the police