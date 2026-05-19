As Summer’s lies spark suspicion in Coronation Street, all the ‘clues’ pointing to her as Theo’s possible murderer so far

Summer Spellman found herself under even more suspicion in tonight’s Coronation Street (Tuesday, May 19) as police questioned her over a key piece of evidence linked to Theo’s murder.

DS Connor-Swain brought Summer in for questioning after a brooch belonging to her was discovered inside Todd and Theo’s flat.

And while Summer insisted she had nothing to do with Theo’s death, her explanation left plenty of room for doubt.

Summer saw Theo that night (Credit: ITV)

Summer’s brooch sparks suspicion in Coronation Street

During tonight’s episode, DS Connor-Swain approached Summer on the Street and asked her to attend the police station for questioning.

Once there, the detective quizzed her over the brooch found inside the flat Theo shared with Todd following his murder.

After being shown a photograph of herself wearing the brooch at Carla and Lisa’s wedding, Summer admitted it was hers.

However, she denied being in the flat on the night Theo died and claimed he must’ve picked the brooch up somewhere on the Street before taking it home himself.

But with more details continuing to emerge, Summer’s version of events is becoming harder to ignore. Here are all the clues that could point to Summer being Theo’s killer.

Summer is a prime suspect (Credit: ITV)

All the clues that could point to Summer being Theo’s killer

Coronation Street Summer Theo killer ‘clue’: The brooch

The biggest piece of evidence so far is the brooch itself. Police have now connected it directly to Summer, placing her even closer to the murder investigation.

Viewers already know Summer did return to the flat that night after scenes shown during the murder week episodes.

It’s possible she dropped the brooch while rushing out of the flat after whatever happened there. Of course, that doesn’t automatically make her Theo’s killer, but it certainly raises questions.

Lying about being at the flat

Summer also lied when she told DS Connor-Swain she hadn’t been at the flat that evening.

Soap fans know that isn’t true because viewers saw her confront Theo there. George also witnessed her heading in that direction.

Whether she’s hiding something major or simply panicking because she knows how bad things look, the lie has only made her situation more suspicious.

The journal

Another huge red flag is Summer’s journal entry, which George and Christina previously read.

In it, Summer wrote about wanting to ‘point a gun’ at Theo’s head.

That alone doesn’t prove she acted on those thoughts, but it does suggest she had strong feelings towards him. Then again, Theo had made plenty of enemies on the Street, and Summer wasn’t the only person furious with him.

And if she really had planned to kill Theo, would she really leave evidence like that written down for someone else to find?

The move to America

Summer’s sudden plans to head to an American university have also raised eyebrows.

The timing has left some wondering whether she’s trying to get away before the investigation closes in on her.

It could genuinely just be a coincidence that the opportunity arrived so soon after Theo’s murder. But with suspicion mounting around her, it’s easy to see why people are starting to question her motives.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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