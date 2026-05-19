Sam’s fate sealed as EastEnders spoilers tease her shocking exit in huge Mitchell week

EastEnders spoilers for next week have hinted that Sam Mitchell’s days in Walford may soon be numbered, as she drops a huge suggestion to brother Grant before his possible exit.

New first-look scenes reveal a massive week ahead for the Mitchell family, with Sam potentially preparing to say goodbye to Albert Square.

And from the sounds of it, she might not be heading off alone either.

Sam has been reunited with her brothers in EastEnders recently (Credit: BBC)

Could Sam’s time in Walford be coming to an end?

Soap bosses have made no secret of the fact that Sam’s return to Albert Square was only temporary, with Kim Medcalf only reprising the role for a short stint.

Since she returned to the soap last year, Sam has been on something of a transformation. She returned to London from Spain, looking for money, which is classic Sam we have all come to know and love.

However, since then, Sam has mellowed. After being diagnosed with breast cancer, just like her late mum, Peggy, Sam realised she needed her family’s support. She stayed in Walford for her radiotherapy, and with her loved ones around her, she battled the illness and was recently given the all-clear.

The Mitchells have been through a lot recently (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: How could Sam leave?

Spoilers for next week reveal Grant steps in to protect Mark after Max exposes his dodgy car dealings.

Max threatens to go to the police after becoming convinced Mark is involved with stolen motors. But Grant takes the blame himself. Although nobody around him believes he is actually guilty, things soon become serious when police officers head to the Mitchell house.

In the middle of the chaos, Sam suggests she could return to Portugal with Grant when he leaves Walford.

The pair have become much closer in recent weeks. This is especially after everything the Mitchells have endured together, from Nigel’s death to Mark’s kidnapping ordeal. It seems Sam is desperate not to lose the bond she has rebuilt with her family.

Spoilers tease that Phil and Sam wait outside in a car as the police close in on Grant. But can Grant escape before officers catch up with him?

And could Sam really be leaving Albert Square behind to start a new chapter in Portugal alongside her brother?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: a bombshell rocks Vicki and Ross’s wedding, while Grant runs from the police