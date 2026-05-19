The Driscolls were left reeling during today’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (Tuesday, May 19) after an update on Megan Walsh made the already tense family situation even worse.

With emotions already running high, news from the police quickly dampened any hopes of calm as it became clear Megan wasn’t going to be kept behind bars as easily as expected.

Megan is out on bail (Credit: ITV)

The Driscolls rocked by latest Megan update

Viewers will know that Will Driscoll made the difficult decision to report his groomer Megan Walsh last week. He’d initially planned to start a new life with her in Paris.

However, a conversation with Tim Metcalfe changed everything. Tim opened up about his own past relationship with an older woman, Tricia, which gave Will pause for thought and ultimately pushed him to reconsider his future.

Tim then took Will to the police station, where he finally gave a statement. He told the truth about his relationship with his gym coach.

Following questioning, Megan was charged and taken into custody. She pleaded not guilty, meaning the case will now head to trial.

But in tonight’s update, Ben received a devastating call revealing that Megan had been released on bail.

The Driscolls struggled to take in the news (Credit: ITV)

Will Driscoll struggles as Megan is released in Coronation Street

At the dinner table in the back of the pub, Eva tried to keep the family together in the wake of Maggie’s recent murder secret.

Ollie headed into the kitchen to prepare a meal for everyone. And, Ben did his best to hold things together despite the strain.

However, a passing comment from Maggie led to Will discovering that Megan had been released on bail, leaving him immediately fearful that she could come back into his life.

Eva reassured him that strict rules were in place to prevent any contact. But, Will remained deeply unsettled by the thought she might try to reach him.

As if things weren’t already difficult enough, Ben then revealed that Maggie had killed the boys’ grandfather Alan, insisting they needed to understand the full truth about their grandmother.

The shocking revelation was enough to completely derail the family dinner. With tensions at breaking point, viewers are now left wondering what comes next for Megan – will she end up in prison, and how will the trial unfold?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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