Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as flashbacks confirm the identity of Theo’s murderer

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal the truth finally comes out over Theo Silverton’s murder – as explosive flashbacks uncover exactly what happened on the night he died.

Elsewhere, there’s a new arrival causing chaos on the cobbles as Idris catches Leanne’s eye, while Daniel’s online torment takes a frightening turn.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. New arrival Idris turns heads in Weatherfield

There’s tension at Speed Daal when Leanne offers Dylan and Betsy a trial shift, warning them that only one of them will land the job.

But the arrival of Idris overshadows this, as he makes an instant impression after stepping in to handle a group of difficult customers who humiliate Brody after spilling curry over his trainers.

Alya is delighted to be reunited with Kal’s cousin, though Adam is immediately wary when Idris reveals he’s bought a property agency in Manchester.

Brody is soon eager to work for Idris too, but it’s clear there’s more to the businessman than meets the eye – especially after he’s seen dragging mysterious newcomer Damo into the ginnel.

As Idris settles into Weatherfield, sparks fly between him and Leanne after he steps in during a row before later moving in for a kiss at the Rovers.

However, Alya quickly warns Leanne to steer clear. And with Idris already charming Tracy as well, it looks like trouble could be brewing already.

2. Daniel’s online abuse spirals in Coronation Street spoilers

Daniel reaches the end of his tether as the trolling against him begins affecting Bertie, prompting him to become determined to uncover the identity of online troll Truthteller.

Things soon take a nasty turn when Daniel is attacked in the Street by two lads who cover him in paint while filming the incident for social media.

Furious and humiliated, Daniel later loses his temper after spotting Idris watching the video and laughing in Speed Daal.

Meanwhile, Jodie secretly reads Daniel’s furious online responses and becomes increasingly uneasy after he reveals the police have become involved in the investigation.

Daniel later confesses to Ken that he never really went away on holiday, instead isolating himself with only Jodie for support, leaving Ken shocked.

Although Truthteller eventually deletes the posts, Daniel gathers everyone in the Bistro to celebrate – but it may be far too soon to think the ordeal is over.

3. Hope and Will grow closer in Coronation Street spoilers

Will reaches crisis point after Sam brands him ‘evil’ and admits he wishes he was dead, leading to an emotional breakdown on the shop yard scaffolding with a bottle of vodka.

As panic spreads below and Asha calls Maggie for help, Maggie desperately tries to persuade him to come down while Megan secretly watches nearby.

Later, Hope reveals she spotted Will with Megan before Megan’s phone number falls out of his pocket.

Will and Hope later bond while revising English together, with Hope comparing his complicated love life to Romeo and Juliet. Eva is pleased to hear they’re getting along, but Fiz is left worried after Ruby accidentally reveals that Hope has feelings for Will.

4. Theo’s funeral preparations bring more drama

Todd continues struggling in the wake of Theo’s death, pushing away George, Christina and Mary as they each attempt to support him.

Wanting some distance, Todd moves in with Sarah, who is also dealing with her own problems as she leaves Kit a desperate voicemail begging him to return from Glasgow.

But Todd’s week gets even worse when he receives some shocking news, before Theo’s ex Danielle stirs up fresh gossip after paying for funeral flowers and raising questions about Theo’s money.

George even begins to suspect there may have been a motive behind Theo’s murder.

Later in the week, Danielle publicly accuses Todd of killing Theo for his life insurance money, prompting Mary to leap to Todd’s defence by joking that perhaps she was the killer herself.

But there’s an even bigger shock still to come when Ryan follows Danielle and suddenly recognises her from the night Theo died.

5. Theo’s killer

The investigation into Theo’s murder takes another dramatic twist when a key witness lies to the police about their whereabouts on the night he died.

Flashbacks then reveal what really happened, finally exposing the truth they’ve been hiding and the reason they kept quiet for so long.

At the same time, Ryan becomes increasingly convinced Danielle knows more than she’s letting on and shares his concerns with Lisa, who immediately brings Danielle in for questioning.

But while suspicion falls on Danielle, is she really responsible for Theo’s death, or could there still be another huge twist ahead?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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