Tonight’s EastEnders left fans more suspicious than ever about Josh after another charged moment with Oscar left viewers questioning whether he’s really the ‘nice’ twin after all.

As tensions continue to rise between Josh, Jasmine and Oscar, fans are starting to think there could be far more going on beneath the surface for Josh.

Three is a crowd with Josh, Oscar and Jasmine in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

The love triangle continues

Ever since Josh and Oscar spent the night together, not knowing that they were both connected to Jasmine, there has been a spark between the pair.

With Jasmine now out of jail, she has reunited with Oscar, and the pair are smitten. But as Jasmine tries to rebuild her life in Walford, she is oblivious to the growing attraction between her brother and her boyfriend.

Today’s EastEnders saw the trio head out for the day together. But when Josh and Jasmine fought over an old childhood game they used to play, Jasmine stormed off. Oscar was left to comfort a guilty Josh… and soon the pair found themselves getting cosy over a drink in The Albert.

However, as they talked, it was clear the attraction between them was as strong as ever, and they almost shared a secret kiss. Oscar pulled away before anything could happen and made a hasty exit. But this won’t be the end of things for the pair.

Josh and Oscar got closer in The Albert in today’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

The drama continues for Oscar and Josh in tomorrow’s EastEnders

Oscar and Josh agree to keep their distance from one another tomorrow. But Penny sees them talking and guesses something is going on. Oscar confides in Penny, and she is surprised to hear he has feelings for both Jasmine and Josh.

Later, Oscar sees Josh flirting with another man in The Albert, and he can’t help but feel jealous.

Will he do something he regrets?

Josh has always been the nice twin in EastEnders… until now (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is Josh really who he says he is?

Up until now, Jasmine has largely been painted as the troubled twin. She killed Anthony, served time in prison and recently lashed out at the woman who mugged Josh.

Meanwhile, Josh has always appeared to be the kinder, more innocent sibling. He even gave money to the woman who mugged him after hearing her heartbreaking story about losing her husband.

But after tonight’s episode, some viewers are beginning to wonder whether Josh’s nice guy image is all an act, especially as he continues growing closer to his sister’s boyfriend despite insisting they should keep their distance.

One fan wrote on X: “Josh is going to be the evil twin without a doubt. I don’t buy the Mr Nice Guy act at all. It’s not every day you feel sorry for Jasmine, but the new direction they’ve taken her character has definitely saved her.”

Another agreed: “Does anyone else think that Josh might be the evil twin and not Jasmine?”

A third EastEnders viewer added: “Josh is trying to flirt with Oscar right in front of Jasmine. Have some shame!”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Walford says goodbye to Nigel, Mark is kidnapped and Oscar betrays Jasmine