Exactly how 16-year-old Venezuela Fury was allowed to get married as Paris and Tyson face intense backlash

Venezuela Fury recently tied the knot to her husband Noah Price – but how was the 16-year-old able to get married?

The daughter of Tyson and Paris got married to her new hubby, Noah, 19, last weekend in a ceremony on the Isle of Man.

Around 120 guests were in attendance, and for the ceremony. Venezuela wore a self-designed wedding dress with a 50ft length fishtail and also white Crocs under her dress. And later on during the reception, things took a dramatic turn after a drunken brawl.

However, in the days that have followed, Venezuela’s famous mum and dad have come under fire for allowing the teen to get married.

She got married at the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Venezuela gets married to husband Noah

Venezuela and Noah’s and wedding took place at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist on the Isle of Man.

And as expected, the Tyson family pulled out all of the stops for the special day. Venezuela had 18 bridesmaids and around 120 guests for the elaborate ceremony. Peter Andre also performed at the swanky do as well.

However, the wedding has left plenty of people wondering whether the ceremony was actually legal as Venezuela is only 16 years old.

Venezuela is 16 years old (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How was Venezuela able to get married?

Well, although the legal age to get married in the UK is 18, she was able to make things official with Noah as they got married on the Isle of Man.

Because the Isle of Man is a self-governing Crown Dependency, the island creates its own laws so it doesn’t have to follow the same legalities as the UK.

The island’s legal system is called Manx law. This states that 16 and 17 year olds can get married as long as they have formal consent from their parents. This was provided by Tyson and Paris.

‘Are we really celebrating child marriage?’

Nonetheless social media users have aired their thoughts on Venezuela getting married, with several taking an issue with it.

“She’s 16 [bleep]ing ridiculous,” fumed one person. Another added: “16! She needs a childhood not a husband.”

A third also wrote: “Are we really celebrating child marriage?”

Meanwhile another penned: “Very young getting married. However, that’s their family tradition.”

Read more: Inside Venezuela Fury’s new static caravan home as she moves out of Tyson’s £8m mansion

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