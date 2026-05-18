Inside Venezuela Fury’s new static caravan home as she moves out of Tyson’s £8m mansion

Venezuela Fury, 16, is officially a married woman to husband Noah Price, 18, and has shared a first look at the static caravan home they have both moved into.

On Saturday (May 16), the couple tied the knot on the Isle of Man at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist.

Venezuela wore a 50ft length fishtail white dress with long sleeves that featured lace detailing. The dress was reportedly self-designed and made using imported Italian lace.

Venezuela and Noah’s home has a sign that says ‘The Manor House’ outside (Credit: TikTok)

Venezuela Fury luxurious new caravan home with husband Noah Price

Since exchanging their vows, Venezuela has kept her followers up to date with married life on social media.

On her TikTok page yesterday (May 17), the 16-year-old reality star showed off her new caravan home in a carousel post.

Officially moved out of her parents’ reported £8 million mansion home, seen on their family Netflix reality series, Venezuela is still living a luxurious life.

Pics show an open-plan kitchen and lounge area (Credit: TikTok)

The pics reveal Venezuela’s stylish open-plan kitchen and lounge area, complete with soft cream carpeting, crisp white walls, and elegant gold detailing throughout.

Their lounge features a recessed wall space designed for a large flat-screen television, with a sleek contemporary fireplace positioned underneath.

The kitchen area continues the modern aesthetic, showcasing white cabinetry accented with gold handles, marble worktops, and a newly installed oven.

The bathroom had gold detailing (Credit: TikTok)

Venezuela is ‘so proud’ of their first home

She also posted photos of the caravan’s two bedrooms, both of which feature fitted wardrobes and built-in storage.

Carrying through the same luxurious style seen throughout the property, the bathroom is decorated with white finishes, gold accents, and marble detailing. It includes a spacious shower alongside a separate freestanding bath.

Photos of the exterior reveal a design that combines cream-coloured wood panelling with stone-style brickwork for a sophisticated finish.

The bedroom has fitted wardrobes (Credit: TikTok)

Above the double entrance doors, a sign displays the name “The Manor House.” The caravan was custom-built by Carabuild, a company based in East Yorkshire that specialises in bespoke caravans.

“[Our] first ever home so proud of my noah,” she wrote in the caption.

Straight after their wedding, Noah appeared to share a snapshot of the pair looking excited inside The Manor House on his Instagram Story.

Fans praised their ‘beautiful home’ (Credit: TikTok)

‘Beautiful home’

Fans rushed to the comments section to offer their support, praising the couple’s new home.

“I would love to live in this, it’s beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Love this for you both. Husband provides the home and it’s beautiful. Good for you both,” another person shared.

“Stunning home, wishing you both all the very best and a massive congratulations to you both,” a third remarked.

“Beautiful home for a beautiful couple xx,” a fourth said.

Noah appeared to share a new snapshot of the couple in their new home (Credit: Instagram)

‘Venezuela wants to start her married life in the traditional style of a traveller’

According to The Sun, the reason Venezuela moved out of her parents’ home so quickly is that she “wants to start her married life in the traditional style of a traveller”, like they did.

“She has lived in luxury since she was born but is willing to swap her home comforts to go and live in a static caravan,” a source told the newspaper.

They added: “She thinks it did her parents no harm and is looking forward to taking care of all the domestics while Noah goes out to work. Her parents approve.”

Read more: Fury fans fuming over heavily pregnant Molly-Mae Hague’s appearance at Venezuela’s wedding: ‘Clearly didn’t wanna be there’

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