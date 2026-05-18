EastEnders fans ‘work out’ explosive new Walford whodunnit as Eddie Knight’s fate ‘sealed’

EastEnders viewers are convinced another huge murder mystery could soon be heading for Albert Square after spotting what they think are some major clues surrounding Eddie Knight.

Walford is no stranger to dramatic deaths, shock twists, and killer reveals. And fans now believe the BBC soap could be quietly setting up its next big whodunnit storyline.

The big question is, who wants Eddie gone the most?

EastEnders fans think Eddie will be murdered (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans think time is up for Eddie

Soap fans have been sharing theories online that Eddie Knight could soon find himself at the centre of a dark new storyline.

Although Eddie has already been diagnosed with cancer, viewers are convinced his illness will not be the thing that ultimately kills him off.

Many fans think there has to be a bigger reason behind Eddie’s return to Albert Square, especially after his recent involvement in Nicola’s financial problems.

If Eddie were murdered before his illness took hold, his death could leave several Walford residents hiding secrets and battling guilt for months afterwards.

Fans think George or Nicola could kill Eddie off (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Potential whodunnit suspects

EastEnders has been setting up a long list of people who could potentially want Eddie dead. Not only is Nicola sickened by the fact that she needed to take him in, but then there’s George. Could he find out that his dad has manipulated Nicola, and finally see red?

Gina is also horrified that George has given Eddie a home when he should be dying in prison. Is she capable of killing off her grandad? And then there’s Harry. If Eddie stepped out of line when it comes to Gina, there is no telling what Harry might do in revenge.

Cindy and Elaine have also made no secret of the fact that they both despise Eddie. Could one of them bump off Eddie to protect their ex-husband?

Could Gina or Harry kill off Eddie? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans make their Eddie ‘whodunnit’ predictions

EastEnders fans have already started sharing their theories on social media, with many certain the soap is building towards a murder mystery.

“I have a feeling this whole Eddie Knight storyline might be set up for another mini-whodunnit,” claimed one fan on Reddit. ” It would be an interesting set-up if Eddie is found dead. We’d assume it’s due to natural causes because of his current illness. Then we find out it was actually murder, and everyone becomes very suspicious of each other.”

“I’d also thought this. I don’t really understand why they have bought Eddie back. I assume they have an ending planned,” agreed another viewer.

A third fan added: “I one hundred per cent agree. It’s who killed Eddie and why? And everyone except Barney will be a suspect!”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Walford says goodbye to Nigel, Mark is kidnapped and Oscar betrays Jasmine