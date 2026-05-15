Coronation Street spoilers see Sam question reality again after Roy’s ‘unsettling’ advice

In tonight’s Coronation Street (Friday, May 15), Sam Blakeman’s disturbing hallucinations took another unsettling turn – and this time, it was Roy Cropper who appeared in his mind.

After weeks of being haunted by visions of Will Driscoll wherever he goes, Sam’s focus has now shifted, with Roy seemingly becoming the figure he both sees and trusts the most.

But as Sam’s mental state continues to unravel, it’s clear he sees Roy as his only real source of safety and guidance.

Sam took Roy’s advice very seriously (Credit: ITV)

Roy warns Sam to ‘trust no-one’ in Coronation Street

In tonight’s episode, Nick and Toyah approached Roy with concerns about Sam, suggesting that spending time with him might help the youngster during his struggles.

Roy Cropper later visited Sam at the bistro, offering a calm distraction in the form of a game of chess. However, Sam was preoccupied with a tracking device he had discovered in his bag, convinced that someone at school must have planted it.

Roy was briefly called away to deal with a work issue at Roy’s Rolls, and during his absence Sam once again hallucinated him. In this imagined exchange, Roy fed Sam troubling thoughts, suggesting Nick may not truly want him around.

When the real Roy returned, Sam thanked him for his honesty. Roy then relayed the situation to Nick and Toyah, including Sam’s fears about the tracking device. It was then revealed that Nick had actually placed it there, intending to monitor Sam because he was refusing to use a new phone.

Later, Sam met Roy again on a bench in the garden, where the hallucinated version of Roy delivered a stark warning with some unsettling advice – ‘trust no-one.’

In this imagined advice, Roy suggested that people like them attract enemies because others feel threatened by their intelligence. He urged Sam to stay ahead of those around him by identifying potential threats early, encouraging him to align himself with Roy’s guidance to stay safe.

Roy continues to increase Sam’s paranoia (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tease further Sam hallucinations

It appears Sam’s uneasy connection with the hallucinated Roy will intensify next week, if upcoming Coronation Street spoilers are anything to go by.

His paranoia continues to deepen as Roy appears by his side once again while walking down the Street, delivering another unsettling message that leaves Sam shaken. Repeating the same warning to ‘trust no-one,’ Roy’s cryptic advice only adds to Sam’s growing confusion.

Having spent weeks battling frightening hallucinations and a rising belief that those around him may not be trustworthy, Sam becomes increasingly unsure of who he can rely on. As Roy’s words linger in his mind, he starts to question everyone close to him and grows more wary of their intentions. But whether this is truly Roy speaking – or Sam’s grip on reality slipping further – remains uncertain.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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