Coronation Street spoilers for Thu, Jan 29: Newcomer Mal causes a stir for Roy and Bernie

In Coronation Street spoilers for Thursday, January 29, Roy Cropper is left reeling when an unexpected face from Alice’s past walks straight into his café.

Meanwhile, Bernie Winter tries to escape her heartbreak by getting away from Dev – but her night takes a very unexpected turn at the Chariot Square Hotel.

Here’s everything that’s coming up in Coronation Street on Thursday.

Mal is Alice’s husband (Credit: ITV)

1. Roy faces Alice’s husband in Coronation Street spoilers

Roy is expecting nothing more dramatic than a quiet shift at the café, but his day is turned upside down when a stranger casually drops a life-changing revelation.

The man introduces himself as Mal and, without missing a beat, tells Roy that he’s Alice’s husband. The news leaves Roy completely floored. As he rushes to explain himself, it’s clear this is the last conversation he was expecting to have over a cup of tea.

2. Bernie lashes out at Dev

Elsewhere on the Street, Bernie decides she needs space – and plenty of it. Declaring she’s off for ‘a few drinks with the girls,’ she brushes aside Dev’s concern that booze won’t fix how she’s feeling.

Tempers flare, Bernie storms out, and before long she’s downing shots with Gemma, Sally, Glenda and Christina, determined to drown her sorrows. Although she loudly announces she’s heading home, Bernie somehow ends up at the Chariot Square bar instead. So much for an early night.

Bernie looks rather cosy (Credit: ITV)

3. Bernie gets close to Mal in Coronation Street spoilers

One drink quickly turns into several, and Bernie soon finds herself in deep conversation with Mal – fresh from his shock encounter with Roy. As the alcohol flows, Mal opens up about his wife’s affair, while Bernie shares her own heartbreak, talking about Paul and Billy’s love story.

The pair grow closer at a worrying pace, helped along by too much alcohol and raw emotions. Ryan eventually steps in and cuts them off, but Mal isn’t ready for the night to end and invites Bernie back to his hotel room.

With inhibitions lowered and emotions running high, will Bernie walk away – or make a decision she’ll regret? On the cobbles, late nights and loose lips rarely end well.

