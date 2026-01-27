Coronation Street follow-up: Carl Webster’s discovery sparks chaos as Theo’s guilt unravels at Billy’s funeral

Coronation Street fans were left reeling in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, January 27) as Carl Webster stumbled upon a shocking Theo confession that could blow Billy Mayhew’s funeral wide open.

While Theo Silverton thought he was alone pouring his heart out to Billy’s coffin, he failed to notice Carl standing just outside, listening in as Theo admitted to leaving Billy for dead.

And if that moment felt tense, it’s nothing compared to the atmosphere set to explode as Billy is laid to rest.

Theo can’t cope with the guilt (Credit: ITV)

Carl Webster learns Theo Silverton’s deadly secret in Coronation Street

On the cobbles tonight, preparations for Billy’s funeral were underway as Todd and Summer worked on the final flower arrangements with Mary. Theo was also there to support them, having just returned from visiting his mum.

Afterwards, Todd took a moment alone on a bench outside, where he was approached by Debbie. Wanting to help, she offered him £3000 towards Billy’s funeral costs. Todd turned her down, insisting she wasn’t to blame for Billy’s death. Instead, he said he was, showing just how deeply Theo’s manipulative words had taken hold.

Things quickly escalated when Theo spotted Debbie speaking to Todd and aggressively demanded she keep her distance. Carl Webster leapt in to defend his sister/mum, sparking a heated confrontation that descended into a full-blown fight outside.

Later, wracked with guilt, Theo visited the undertaker’s to spend time alone with Billy’s coffin. Overcome with remorse, he apologised for not saving him, completely unaware that Carl was listening from the other side of the door and had heard every word.

Theo causes a scene at the funeral (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tease Theo turmoil at Billy’s funeral

As the week continues and Billy’s funeral gets underway, Theo is a bag of nerves, haunted by the fear that his secret confession didn’t go unheard. He doesn’t know who was listening, but someone was.

When Todd struggles to get through the eulogy, Theo steps in, carefully masking his own guilt as he subtly shifts the blame elsewhere.

Later, emotions boil over at the Rovers as Todd’s anger towards Theo reaches breaking point.

Meanwhile, Bernie’s grief takes a darker turn, spilling into anger, alcohol and self-destruction. On the cobbles, heartbreak never stays quiet for long.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

