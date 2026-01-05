Coronation Street kills off Billy Mayhew in dark scenes as Daniel Brocklebank makes huge career switch up

Coronation Street fans were left heartbroken in tonight’s episode of Corriedale (Monday, January 5) as Billy Mayhew met a tragic end, marking Daniel Brocklebank’s exit from the role after more than a decade on the cobbles.

In devastating scenes, the much-loved vicar died in a burning minibus after Theo Silverton cruelly failed to save him, bringing Billy’s long journey on the show to a harrowing close.

Billy’s death is set to have huge emotional fallout, not least for Todd Grimshaw, who had been relying on Billy for support as he tried to escape his abusive relationship.

Theo left Billy to die (Credit: ITV)

Billy Mayhew killed off in Coronation Street

During tonight’s crossover episode of Corriedale, Billy found himself seriously injured behind the wheel of a minibus carrying wedding guests from Debbie and Ronnie’s big day.

While Steve, Cassie, Tracy and Todd managed to escape the wreckage, Billy and Theo were left trapped inside the vehicle as flames began to spread.

Theo initially appeared to be helping Billy Mayhew, even reaching the point of releasing his seatbelt. However, in a chilling twist, Theo suddenly changed his mind.

Any hope that ‘there was some good in Theo’ was crushed as he abandoned Billy, leaving him to die as the fire took hold of the minibus.

A devastated Todd could only look on, dropping to his knees as Theo returned alone, with no sign of Billy.

Daniel Brocklebank’s response to Billy Mayhew being killed off

Daniel Brocklebank filmed his final scenes as Billy back in November 2025 and later shared an emotional message on Instagram reflecting on his time on the show.

He wrote: “That’s it. Last scene filmed. Bye bye @coronationstreet. Bye bye Billy. The last 11 years have gone by in a blink. I’ve adored every moment of being part of this special family. I can’t thank @itv and all at Corrie enough. It’s been a ride. I adore you all.”

His comments followed reports from The Sun suggesting Billy’s exit was a storyline-led decision by soap bosses.

Speaking further about his departure, Daniel said: “I have been working on Corrie for a quarter of my life.

“I have adored every minute I have been in that building and have never not looked forward to going into work.

“I love everyone who works on this show and whilst I am sad to be going, I am equally excited to see what the future holds.”

He’s taking to the stage (Credit: Everyman Playhouse)

Daniel Brocklebank lands role in Young Frankenstein the Musical

Following his exit from Coronation Street, Daniel Brocklebank has already returned to acting, swapping the cobbles for the stage.

From December through to January, he appeared in Young Frankenstein the Musical at Liverpool Playhouse, playing Dr Fredrick Frankenstein in the Hope Mill Theatre production.

The show ran for five weeks, from 3rd December 2025 until 3rd January 2026, and marked his first confirmed role since leaving Corrie.

Based on Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, the musical follows the grandson of Victor Frankenstein as he travels to Transylvania. Daniel starred alongside Amelia Adams, Jessica Martin and Pete Gallagher.

While it’s not yet known what Daniel will take on next, after wrapping up the musical just days ago, he’s certainly earned a well-deserved break.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!