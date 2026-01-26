Coronation Street spoilers for Tue, Jan 27: Debbie makes an apologetic offer as Theo makes deadly confession

In Coronation Street spoilers for Tuesday, January 27, Megan comes face to face with Sam once more, determined to remind him exactly where he stands after his dangerous suspicions.

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Theo’s guilt finally overwhelms him, leading to an emotional confession beside Billy’s coffin.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street on Tuesday.

Theo secretly breaks down (Credit: ITV)

1. Theo’s conscience refuses to stay quiet

As preparations continue for Billy’s funeral, Theo finds himself struggling under the weight of his own guilt. No matter how hard he tries, it simply won’t leave him alone.

Desperate for some kind of absolution, Theo turns to the Bishop, who gently reassures him that he isn’t to blame and suggests he take his worries upstairs and talk to the Big Guy. It’s advice that’s easier given than followed.

Later, left alone at the undertakers, Theo is drawn to Billy’s coffin. Overcome with emotion, he delivers a heartfelt confession, apologising for walking away when Billy needed him most. But just as he finishes, a sudden door slam sends his nerves into overdrive. Has someone heard everything – or is Theo being haunted by his own conscience?

2. Sam crosses paths with Megan once again in Coronation Street spoilers

When Leanne invites Sam for tea at Speed Daal, it seems like a harmless offer – until Megan gets wind of it. Sam arrives expecting a quiet catch-up, only to find Megan already seated, clearly waiting for him.

Her smile might look polite, but the message is clear. Sam’s curiosity has landed him firmly on Megan’s radar, and she’s keen to make sure he knows he’s pushing his luck.

Debbie has a heart to heart with Todd (Credit: ITV)

3. Debbie’s generosity backfires badly

In Victoria Garden, Debbie tries to do the right thing by offering Todd £3,000 towards Billy’s funeral costs, hoping it might help ease tensions.

But the well-meaning gesture quickly goes wrong. Spotting Todd upset, Theo jumps to conclusions and lashes out at Debbie, with Carl rushing in to defend her. What was meant to be an act of kindness only ends up causing even more damage.

4. Bernie reveals her latest idea in Coronation Street spoilers

Bernie calls into the shop with Summer and unveils what she believes is a brilliant plan involving Paul’s ashes. Whether Summer is on board with the idea is another matter entirely.

Kevin’s behaviour is concerning (Credit: ITV)

5. Kevin loses his temper

At the Rovers, Kevin interrupts Tyrone and Abi as they discuss the ongoing garage leak, adding to the tension and making it clear his patience is wearing thin.

6. Roy makes amends in Coronation Street spoilers

Roy opens up to Mary, revealing that he’s sent flowers to Alice. And in a rare bit of good news, it appears his gesture has worked – Alice has forgiven him, proving that sometimes a simple bunch of flowers can go a long way.

