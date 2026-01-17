Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey announces engagement to boyfriend in loved-up social media post

Coronation Street and Asha Alahan star Tanisha Gorey has announced that she’s engaged to her boyfriend in a social media post.

Taking to Instagram today (Saturday, January 17), the ITV soap actress shared a series of celebratory photos announcing the big news.

She could be seen holding a rather special cake with the words that read ‘just engaged’ right in the centre.

She’s a bride-to-be (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey engaged

Surrounding the heart shaped cake were polaroid photos of herself and her partner, and Tanisha could also be seen with a ring on her finger.

In another picture, Tanisha Gorey sat on a hotel bed with red and silver balloons decorating the room, with the words ‘I love you’ also on display. Holding a big bouquet of flowers, the actress was beaming as she showed off her new shiny diamond.

Captioning the post, ‘brb still crying,’ Tanisha could also be seen standing next to her partner Lucas Whelan while in front of a Christmas tree.

The couple had been dating for five years before deciding to spend forever together, celebrating their five year anniversary in May 2025.

In 2022, the couple also moved into their first home together, with their engagement now being a huge new milestone for them both to enjoy.

Tanisha’s co-stars are over the moon for the couple (Credit: ITV)

Soap co-stars rush to congratulate Tanisha Gorey on engagement

Corrie co-stars have rushed to the Instagram comments to share their joy for the Asha Alahan star and her partner over this happy news.

Sally Carman, who plays Abi Webster on the ITV soap, wrote: “Yes! Yes! Yes! Woohooooo! Congratulations you pair of beauties, I’m SO HAPPY FOR YOU.”

Sophie Webster star, Brooke Vincent, also said: “Congratulations darling.”

Tony Maudsley joked: “Babes I’m really made up for you….BUT I don’t think I got a bit of cake???”

Sally Dynevor commented: “Fantastic news. So happy for you darling. Congratulations.”

Lauren Bolton star, Cait Fitton, also said: “Whattt???!! Omgggg I’m so happy for you both! Congrats to you and Lucas.”

Looks like Tanisha and Lucas have a wedding to plan!

