Huge ‘clue’ Lauren Bolton and Tyrone Dobbs could be set for affair in Coronation Street

Lauren Bolton seemed fixated on Tyrone Dobbs this evening (Monday, July 28) in Coronation Street, but could there be more to these scenes?

With Aadi asking her to be his plus one to Dev and Bernie’s wedding, Lauren rejected him.

But, could her head soon be turned from Aadi to Tyrone in an unlikely pairing?

Lauren was focused on Ty (Credit: ITV)

Lauren’s love life in Coronation Street

Currently on the cobbles, Lauren’s been striking up a romance with Aadi Alahan. However, they’ve agreed to take things slow.

Aadi’s idea of slow might be different to Lauren’s though as he invited her to join him as a wedding guest at his dad’s upcoming wedding. Lauren was buzzing, admitting that she’d never been to a wedding before.

However, she rejected him, believing that it was a bit early for everyone to assume they were a couple…

Also in the episode, Lauren was working behind the bar in the Rovers when she caught Tyrone nursing a drink.

She spoke to Asha, wondering whether Fiz had rowed with him. She then questioned how anyone could ever shout at him, noting it would be like harming ‘a baby seal.’

Lauren then noticed she’d focused on Ty for too long and tapped the table to bring herself back into her conversation with Asha.

Tyrone was feeling sorry for himself (Credit: ITV)

Lauren and Tyrone heading for affair in Coronation Street?

With Aadi Alahan set to be leaving the cobbles soon, it seems that he might not be ‘the one’ for Lauren Bolton after all.

But, could she soon focus on Tyrone instead? Lauren spent a fair amount of time focusing on him tonight, and it wouldn’t be the first time Tyrone has cheated on Fiz for someone younger…

Viewers will all remember younger woman Alina Pop who gave birth to Tyrone’s child, Dorin. While Ty and Fiz eventually got back together, we reckon Fiz wouldn’t be so forgiving this time around if Tyrone was to cheat again.

But, is there any chemistry to be found between Lauren and Tyrone?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

