Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street and Carl Webster star Jonathan Howard has revealed all on Abi’s affair as she ‘risks everything.’

With spoilers revealing that Abi and Carl’s affair will properly kick off next week, Abi’s ready to betray husband Kevin.

But, how well does she really know Carl Webster?

The affair is going ahead (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal major affair twist

For some time now in Coronation Street, Abi has been trying to resist cheating on husband Kevin with his half-brother Carl Webster. But, it’s been a hard task.

Carl’s been trying everything in his power to get Abi to give into her desire, and next week, things seem to work out for him.

With Abi finding out that Kevin Webster lied about still having cancer, she’s fuming when Kevin explains that he only twisted the truth so that she wouldn’t leave him for Carl.

Abi then seeks comfort in Kev’s brother and ends up kissing him, agreeing to an affair.

But, with Abi being done with Kev, Carl then contemplates leaving Weatherfield and running away from the mess he’s caused… But, will he?

Abi is risking more than Carl (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star reveals Abi and Carl affair risk

Speaking to Digital Spy, Jonathan Howard has now teased what’s to come now that Abi Webster gives into temptation and gives Carl the green light for an affair.

Speaking about Abi’s possible fears, he shared: “I think she might start to feel a bit like that because she doesn’t know a lot about Carl.

“She is more emotionally invested in it, and she’s got more at risk.”

He then shared: “Carl’s not been in Weatherfield very long. He can easily pack his bags and get on a plane and off he goes. For her, she’s got children, she’s got her whole life, her job, everything. She’s risking everything.”

But, will Abi be left to deal with the mess alone?

Read more: Coronation Street fans demand soap recasts Aggie Bailey

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!