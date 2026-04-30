WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One, including a worrying moment that could spell the end of Big Mo Slater.

There is barely a dry eye in Walford in today’s EastEnders, as the Square comes together following the heartbreaking loss of Nigel.

After yesterday’s emotional episode saw the much-loved character lose his battle with dementia, the aftermath hits hard as Phil and Julie begin to face life without him.

Julie and Phil’s friends and family offer their support following Nigel’s death (Credit: BBC)

Nigel’s friends celebrate his life

As everyone gathers around Phil and Julie when they return to the Square, Kat suggests they hold drinks in the Vic to celebrate Nigel’s life. Lexi suggests they watch Nigel’s film in the pub, too, and everyone joins forces to remember Nigel.

Big Mo, however, is still suffering from her surprise 90th birthday party earlier in the week. She celebrated her milestone birthday back in February, but with everything going on with Jasmine’s court case, the family hadn’t had time to mark the occasion.

Jasmine decided earlier this week that they needed to throw Mo a party and organised a knees up in The Vic. Mo was delighted, and it seems she had such a good time that the hangover is still wearing off.

Despite feeling fragile, Mo joins everyone for Nigel’s drinks. However, she can’t help but worry about Julie and how she will adapt to life without her husband.

Big Mo starts to wonder how much time she has left now that she is 90 (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Big Mo reflects on her life

In a touching scene with Jasmine, Mo, Kat and Zoe, Mo says she has been a widow for 47 years. Zoe tells Jamsine that her great, great-grandad Jimmy died of cancer, and Jamsine is amazed to learn more about her family history.

Mo gets wistful and says people are forgotten once they have been dead for a long time.

She then worries that she will soon be dead and forgotten. But Kat points out that there is plenty of life left in her yet.

However, with Nigel being younger than her, Mo isn’t so sure and starts to wonder how much longer she has got left.

EastEnders fans are worried Big Mo is about to be killed off (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans worry about Big Mo

With Mo’s big birthday celebrations and now talk of her dying, fans are starting to worry. They are convinced EastEnders is dropping secret hints that Big Mo is about to be killed off…

“I have a feeling they’re foreshadowing Mo’s death,” panicked one fan on Reddit. “I thought the same thing. Hopefully it is a red herring, though, as I like having Mo and her humour around,” agreed another viewer.

Read more: Spoilers for next week: Julie makes a shocking Nigel discovery, while Eddie Knight returns with a secret