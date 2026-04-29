Why Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb decided not to marry after ‘shattering’ childhood trauma

Emmerdale favourite Natalie J Robb has shared an insight into her personal life, explaining why she’s never felt the need to walk down the aisle. And it turns out the reason goes right back to her childhood.

While her on-screen alter ego Moira Dingle is dealing with serious relationship drama, Natalie’s real-life outlook is very different and she says she’s perfectly content with the choices she’s made.

Natalie plays Moira in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Natalie J Robb explains why she never married

In an interview with The Mirror in July 2025, Natalie opened up about her views on marriage and why it has never appealed to her.

“I’ve never been one for marriage. My mum got divorced when I was very young. I think my world shattered when that happened,” she explained.

She went on to say she doesn’t feel marriage is essential, adding that many couples build lives together without it.

“But I don’t believe people need marriage anymore. A lot of them have children – that’s a marriage in itself.

“I’m 50 now, I spent a lot of time trying to find love but it wasn’t the right thing for me. I should have just been more single then, rather than find something.”

Jonny plays Liam in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Her off-screen romance with co-star

Back in 2020, Natalie was in a relationship with her co-star Jonny McPherson, who plays Liam Cavanagh. The pair even lived together during lockdown, but the relationship later came to an end.

It has not been confirmed whether Natalie has had a partner since, but she has spoken openly about finding happiness in other ways.

She does not have children, but she is a devoted dog owner. In February 2024, her beloved dog Bronson died, something she described as deeply painful.

Since then, she has welcomed a new puppy, Buddy, into her life and says the companionship means everything to her. “I just love the companionship of an animal,” she shared.

Moira and Cain tried to be honest about their feelings, but it ended in an argument (Credit: ITV)

Moira Dingle’s tough year on screen

On screen, it’s been a turbulent time for Moira Dingle. The character has faced major challenges throughout 2026, including a prison stint after being framed for serious crimes.

While viewers knew she was innocent and had been set up by Joe Tate, life outside prison has been far from easy. Her husband Cain has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and she has also lost her farm.

Now trying to rebuild, Moira is living at the Dingles while attempting to get back on her feet. But her marriage to Cain is under intense strain.

Cain fears the impact of his surgery will change their relationship, and every attempt they make to talk things through seems to end in conflict.

With emotions still running high, the question remains whether they can find a way forward together or if the damage has already been done.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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