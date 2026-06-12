Bea is leaving EastEnders and her exit is set to be “dramatic”!

Bea Pollard is leaving EastEnders with her final storyline teased as being “dramatic”!

Bea has divided EastEnders fans since she first arrived in Albert Square earlier this year. Some of them hate her, while others love her.

But there’s no denying she’s kept us all very entertained! Her weird campaign to wriggle herself into Honey’s life has become increasingly sinister. Now we’ve learned Bea is waving goodbye to Walford in a very dramatic fashion!

Bea has divided fans (Credit: BBC)

Bea behaving badly

When Bea arrived she seemed to be Linda’s slightly odd frenemy from school. A bit eccentric, perhaps. Slightly odd, definitely. But harmless.

Until she wasn’t.

Since then she’s caused Honey to fall off a ladder and hurt herself, smashed up McClunky’s, and played very dirty on behalf of Ian as she sabotaged Elaine’s election campaign.

And let’s not forget that she plunged Honey and Billy into debt by taking out a fraudulent credit card in Honey’s name and splashing the cash all over Walford.

She lies, she manipulates, and she’s becoming more sinister by the second.

The fans have been divided over whether Bea is a favourite or one of their more hated characters!

“A proper Marmite character”, said one viewer. “Literally everyone either loves or hates her.”

We can’t argue with that!

Bea’s made some bad decisions! (Credit: BBC)

More sinister goings on from Bea

Next week, Bea’s behaviour becomes even more disturbing as she tries to put a wedge in between Honey and Billy again.

And it seems things are about to get even worse.

Our EastEnders insider has revealed that Bea – played by legendary actress Ronni Ancona – is leaving the show soon.

She was only ever contracted for a short stint, which was extended but is now coming to an end.

And our source has hinted that things are about to become even darker as Bea’s behaviour becomes increasingly unhinged.

Bea’s been a Marmite character for fans (Credit: BBC)

How will Bea leave EastEnders?

“It’s a question of how low will she go,” teased our insider. “She’s definitely a Marmite character, but she’s not meant to be liked. She’s becoming more sinister.”

So how will Bea leave Walford? We’re not sure but we’ve been told there are “dramatic scenes” on the way, which we’re already looking forward to!

One fan predicted things are going to I feel like we definitely haven’t see the worst of Bea yet and surely its all building to something.

Despite her odd behaviour, we almost think we’re going to miss Bea when she goes. What do you think?