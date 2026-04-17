Now Moira’s moved into Wishing Well Cottage, Emmerdale fans are confused

Wishing Well Cottage has always been at the heart of the Dingle family in Emmerdale, but right now it is more crowded than ever. With Cain, Moira and the boys all moving in, viewers are seriously questioning how everyone is managing to fit under one roof.

And it is not just a passing thought, fans are genuinely baffled by the logistics.

“How big is Wishing Well Cottage? They have like seven people living there plus two dogs. Yikes!” one viewer asked on social media.

Another joked: “It’s like the Tardis!”

Cain returned to the homestead last month (Credit: ITV)

A house full of history

The cottage has been home to the Dingles since at least 1967. Over the years it has taken in more family members than most houses could handle.

Set on Robblesfield Way, it has never been the most polished home. It is cluttered, chaotic and far from picture perfect, but it is full of warmth and history.

Now though, things have reached a whole new level.

After Moira sold her share of the farm to the Tates while she was in prison, Cain, Kyle and Isaac had no choice but to move in. That added even more bodies to an already busy household.

With Sam, Lydia and Belle already there, the numbers quickly stacked up. And now Moira is back too, meaning seven people and two dogs are all sharing the same space.

Moira has returned and moved in with the Dingles’ (Credit: ITV)

So where does everyone sleep at Wishing Well Cottage in Emmerdale?

It is the question on everyone’s lips, and while the show has not spelled it out, there are a few clues.

The main bedroom, once belonging to Zak and Lisa, is likely now used by Sam and Lydia, although it is possible they have given it up for Cain and Moira.

Beyond that, there are a handful of other bedrooms plus a loft room. Isaac and Kyle are expected to share, while Belle has her own space.

It is far from spacious, but somehow the family makes it work.

One thing we do know for certain is that there is only one bathroom in the entire house. So it is no surprise the Dingles have had to put a rota in place, especially with hot water running out quickly.

It might be cramped and chaotic, but that has always been part of life at Wishing Well. The real challenge now is whether Cain and Moira can adjust to such close quarters as they try to rebuild their lives.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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